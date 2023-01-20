 

NORDIC RACERS READY FOR BILLY GOAT LOPPET: The Billy Goat Loppet cross-country race is back after a year hiatus. Ketchum’s Backwoods Mountain Sports is sponsoring the annual ski event on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Sun Valley Nordic Center. Registration will be held inside the Sun Valley Club/Nordic Center from 9-10 a.m. the morning of the event with a mass start for men starting at 10:30 a.m. and mass start for women following three minutes later. Entry fee is $10. Members of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation may ski the race for free. Chief of Race Course is Kris Thoreson assisted by Steve Haims and Tate Mills. For information, contact Jenny Busdon at 208-720-2540 or Ted Angle at 208-720-2822.

