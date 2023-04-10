Treed Cougar

Mountain lions have repeatedly been sighted in eastern Hailey in recent weeks.

 Courtesy photo

A juvenile mountain lion was caught in the Woodside subdivision in Hailey and euthanized after it got into a chicken coop, on the evening of April 8.

Blaine County Emergency Communications on Saturday received a call from a Hailey resident saying they heard a disturbance in their chicken coop. The homeowner investigated, and, when finding what they suspected as a mountain lion in with their chickens, immediately closed the door to the enclosure, trapping the mountain lion in the coop.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the home late Saturday night and found that there was indeed a juvenile mountain lion locked inside the chicken coop.

