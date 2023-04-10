A juvenile mountain lion was caught in the Woodside subdivision in Hailey and euthanized after it got into a chicken coop, on the evening of April 8.
Blaine County Emergency Communications on Saturday received a call from a Hailey resident saying they heard a disturbance in their chicken coop. The homeowner investigated, and, when finding what they suspected as a mountain lion in with their chickens, immediately closed the door to the enclosure, trapping the mountain lion in the coop.
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the home late Saturday night and found that there was indeed a juvenile mountain lion locked inside the chicken coop.
In a statement, Fish and Game said officers attempted to immediately reach out to find an accredited zoo facility that could take the lion, but due to the late hour, no facilities could be found. At that time, they decided to euthanize the cat.
Saturday's encounter came very close to Alturas Elementary School, Fish and Game stated in a press release.
Over the past several weeks, Fish and Game has continued to receive reports about mountain lions living in populated Hailey neighborhoods. The reports are all in areas of dense residential development well within the city limits of Hailey. In a story published in the April 7 issue of the Express, reporter Emily Jones interviewed several Hailey residents who have encountered mountain lions in close proximity to their homes and children during the daytime.
Daytime strolls or naps out in the open is concerning—not the secretive, nighttime behavior typically displayed by mountain lions—and residents should be aware that approaching the animals could easily turn into a conflict, according to Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson.
“Our message is to respect the animal. These are predators. While they can seem docile, we have a saying here, ‘It’s all good until it’s not,’” Thompson said in an interview with Jones.
Wildlife managers agree that if a person sees a lion close by, they should not run away, which risks activating a lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey. Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal. Slowly back away from the lion—and if you are attacked always fight back.
Residents should check around their homes or apartments for areas where a lion could find a place to hide or daybed around their homes or apartments. Areas under decks should be blocked so that lions cannot access the space for a day bed. And, be sure to securely close all doors to barns, backyard sheds and structures like chicken coops so that mountain lions cannot gain access.
Fish and Game urges residents to immediately report any wildlife incident or attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or to call your local law enforcement agency.
