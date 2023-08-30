Flying Heart parking

The Flying Heart subdivision has added two new gravel parking lots marked with “river access” signs under a settlement agreement with the county. Two cars could be seen parked in the lots on Tuesday, Aug. 19. 

In a somewhat untraditional ruling on Monday, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ordered the attorneys representing Blaine County and the Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association to hold “in person” meetings over the next month to try to resolve their differences before another hearing in early October.

The lawsuit against the county was initiated on May 19 by a complaint filed by Flying Heart HOA attorneys Gary Slette and Ed Lawson. It concerns the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s apparent refusal to tow vehicles from two gravel public parking lots along Aspen Lakes Drive north of Hailey.

Slette and Lawson’s complaint marks the latest development in a four-year-long legal battle between the county and HOA. In the summer of 2019, the county—represented by Timothy Graves, Preston Neal Carter, Melodie McQuade and Morgan Goodin—sued the HOA over a handful of new “No Parking” signs affixed to aspen trees along Aspen Lakes Drive. The county argued that the subdivision had used intimidation to try to privatize the public easement running parallel to the Big Wood River, as well as two public footpaths cutting between Aspen Lakes Drive and the river.

