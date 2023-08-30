Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
August 30, 2023
The Flying Heart subdivision has added two new gravel parking lots marked with “river access” signs under a settlement agreement with the county. Two cars could be seen parked in the lots on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
In a somewhat untraditional ruling on Monday, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ordered the attorneys representing Blaine County and the Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association to hold “in person” meetings over the next month to try to resolve their differences before another hearing in early October.
The lawsuit against the county was initiated on May 19 by a complaint filed by Flying Heart HOA attorneys Gary Slette and Ed Lawson. It concerns the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s apparent refusal to tow vehicles from two gravel public parking lots along Aspen Lakes Drive north of Hailey.
Slette and Lawson’s complaint marks the latest development in a four-year-long legal battle between the county and HOA. In the summer of 2019, the county—represented by Timothy Graves, Preston Neal Carter, Melodie McQuade and Morgan Goodin—sued the HOA over a handful of new “No Parking” signs affixed to aspen trees along Aspen Lakes Drive. The county argued that the subdivision had used intimidation to try to privatize the public easement running parallel to the Big Wood River, as well as two public footpaths cutting between Aspen Lakes Drive and the river.
Williamson ruled in favor of the county the following summer, writing in August 2020 that the public could continue to park along Aspen Lakes Drive and use the public easements for fishing and other recreation. The dispute dragged on through early 2023, when Blaine County and the HOA finally reached a settlement agreement calling for two eight-space, 100-foot-long public parking lots to be built adjacent to the two pedestrian easements.
According to the agreement—which Williamson approved—one parking lot would be built at 194 Aspen Lakes Drive and the other between 149 and 153 Aspen Lakes Drive. The agreement also set several rules governing when and how the public can use the parking lots—even including sunrise and sunset times—and granted the Sheriff’s Office the authority to have anyone parked outside of the designated parking areas or parked after sundown towed.
In their May 19 complaint, Slette and Lawson wrote that HOA president D. Thomas Mistick and board member Terry Creighton met with BCSO Chief Deputy Will Fruehling on April 13 “to discuss how the Association could work with the Sheriff regarding enforcement of the parking restrictions.”
During the meeting, the complaint says, Fruehling said the Sheriff’s Office “was declining to enter the Project to enforce the parking restrictions contained in the Settlement Agreement.” Fruehling also said that he himself “had never spoken to the county attorneys about the litigation, (Williamson’s approval of the settlement agreement), or the Sheriff’s obligation to enforce the terms.”
The complaint goes on to say that on April 17, Fruehling “re-confirmed via email that the Sheriff did not intend to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement by stating that ‘there is no state code or county ordinance that gives law enforcement the authority to tow cars from private property.’”
Indeed, under Idaho statute, police officers can only tow a vehicle from private or public property if the vehicle has been left unattended for more than 48 hours and is officially declared “abandoned.”
Homeowners and owners’ associations may have any “unauthorized” vehicle parked on their property booted or towed, regardless of how long the vehicle has been there, but only if “there is posted on or near the property in a clearly conspicuous location, in large print, a sign or notice that unauthorized vehicles will be removed or booted at the owner’s expense and designating the name of the towing firm,” according to Idaho statute.
Judge hopes to avoid ‘third lawsuit,’ legal fees
On June 13, Blaine County responded to the HOA’s lawsuit by filing a motion to dismiss the complaint. That motion went before Judge Williamson on Monday.
In Fifth District Court, attorney Preston Neal Carter, representing Blaine County, warned against any further “arguing until we’re blue in the face (about) worst-case scenarios that may never apply” and asked for a clear-cut answer on whether the Sheriff has the legal authority to tow cars.
Since the parking lots are so new, he said, the county will “address actual violations if and when they occur.”
Williamson said he doubted that dismissing the case would resolve the dispute or prevent a third lawsuit.
“The parties are not talking like they should,” he said. “If I dismiss this case as suggested by the county, I don’t think that reluctance to talk is going to go away, and there may be a (parking) violation and then we’ll have a new lawsuit.
“I want the parties to discuss the email from Deputy Fruehling. I want the parties to discuss whether or not there’s authority from (the Sheriff’s Office to enforce parking). You guys are attorneys. You can solve problems.”
Attorney Ed Lawson felt that the county had “blown off” most communication from the HOA and would continue to do so.
“They could have called us and said, ‘Here’s what we’ve done, we’ve set up an appointment with the Sheriff and with the building department.’ None of that ever happened,” he said. “I don’t have any doubt in my mind that there will be no proactive effort made to get this issue resolved.”
Lawson also asked Williamson for a direct answer to the towing question.
“We’re looking for assurances that the Sheriff will do what it was authorized to do, simple as that,” he said.
Williamson said he didn’t understand why attorneys on both sides weren’t trying harder to reach an agreement. He made a motion to stay the hearing for 30 days and continue it to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.
“If you can’t solve it, I will solve the issue,” he said. “You can take it up with the Supreme Court if you disagree.”
In the meantime, the judge ordered the parties to “get together and talk” over the next month.
“I don’t care who attends as long as one attorney from each side is (present). Not by phone, not by email,” Williamson said. “I want a good faith discussion. Frankly, if you can’t do it, so be it, I’ll make a decision. I don’t want any more money spent on briefing and legal matters.”
The judge also asked for a report back on whether the parties had reached a new agreement “in full,” “partially” or “not at all.”
“Attorneys are just sending emails,” Williamson said, “and this is not getting resolved.” ￼
Defund the HOA
Dear Effing-Hearters - If you don't want us in there, buy us an alternative riparian site, and we'll trade you even-Steven. Maybe even make it a larger County park..., The rise in your property values will be immense. PS: Wayne made a deal for the public to use the river - so honor it.
