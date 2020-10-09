The Wood River High School football team is in quarantine after two students tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said on Friday.
Except those on the injured list at the time of the exposure, all players will be held out of in-person school and activities until Oct. 14, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes told the Express. Next week's scheduled games are canceled, too, according to Wood River Athletic Director Kevin Stilling. The JV team was supposed to play Minico on Thursday, Oct. 15, with a varsity matchup planned the following day.
No coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, both Stilling and Holmes said.
"Students and coaches were tested, but only received positives on two students," Holmes told the Express. The quarantined students will participate in online learning until they are cleared to return to class and practice.
Per school district policy, staff or students who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate until symptoms have resolved, they're fever-free without medication for 24 hours, and 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms. Anyone who has been less than six feet away from a person with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes is required to quarantine for 14 days, Holmes said, even if he or she tests negative.
"Getting a negative test only means the person is currently not positive for COVID-19," Holmes said. "However, the incubation period is long enough that that person could be positive the next day or two days later, etc. A staff member or student who has been told to quarantine cannot use a negative test to return to work or school early."
