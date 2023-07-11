Work is slated to begin this week on Indian Creek Road, resurfacing and repairing a rough stretch of road that has long been on the Blaine County Road and Bridge Department’s list of high-priority projects.
At a May 23 meeting, residents pleaded with Blaine County commissioners to address their safety and quality of life concerns on what they deemed as much overdue repairs needed on the road near Hailey.
Initially, the board proposed using $500,000 already budgeted for the Colorado Gulch Bridge project to complete at least a portion of the road. Because of manufacturing delays, the Colorado Gulch Bridge project is at least a year away from beginning.
That unspent money in the county’s capital improvement fund will be carried over into next year. The board has discussed scheduling a meeting soon to assess the status of the Colorado Gulch Bridge project.
At a special meeting on July 5, Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham updated the board on state surplus funds designated for transportation projects he expects to be given to the county later this month. While he didn’t know the exact amount, McDougall Graham said based on last year’s similar process and funding mechanism, he believes the incoming funds will be enough to do the entire 3 miles of needed repairs.
Road and Bridge Department Manager Steve Thompson estimated the cost at $800,000. While he had initially estimated $1.5 million, Thompson found ways to reduce the costs by doing much of the work in-house. A contractor was selected to do the milling work due to equipment needs, but Thompson’s crews will do everything else.
Thompson also will use a new LithTec material, which he said will be a good test case for reducing cost and increasing sustainability for future projects.
According to Lithified Technologies, “LithTec is a high-performance combination of proprietary premium components with traditional cementitious elements that when mixed in road base materials create unprecedented load bearing capacity and water resistance in road foundations.”
Last week, Thompson and the board expressed concern about the need for a stream alteration permit related to culvert work around a pond that would have delayed the project, which is already slotted in for a tight window due to equipment shortages.
After further review of the site, County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy said at Tuesday’s meeting that no such permit would be required.
On July 5, Commissioner Chair Muffy Davis pushed to continue moving forward and noted a letter of support from Hailey Mayor Martha Burke.
“As you know, our primary water source, a freshwater spring located out Indian Creek, is considered critical municipal infrastructure,” Burke wrote. “We also generate power at the Indian Creek Springs site, which helps to offset costs of the system. Our Water Division travels the county roads in Indian Creek at least once per week in the spring and to our turbine tank site daily during summer. Safe travel to the critical infrastructure out Indian Creek is a high priority for the provision of clean drinking water to our citizens.” ￼
How about Buttercup. It serves more people and is in poor condition!
Buttercup took a turn for the worse when they were repaving 75 last year. All the traffic including heavy trucks were being diverted on it. Buttercup was never engineered to carry those heavier loads.
