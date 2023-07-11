23-07-07-indiancreek2.jpg

Hailey relies on Indian Creek Road to access ‘critical’ drinking water infrastructure, according to Mayor Martha Burke.

 Express photo by Tony Barriatua

Work is slated to begin this week on Indian Creek Road, resurfacing and repairing a rough stretch of road that has long been on the Blaine County Road and Bridge Department’s list of high-priority projects.

At a May 23 meeting, residents pleaded with Blaine County commissioners to address their safety and quality of life concerns on what they deemed as much overdue repairs needed on the road near Hailey.

Initially, the board proposed using $500,000 already budgeted for the Colorado Gulch Bridge project to complete at least a portion of the road. Because of manufacturing delays, the Colorado Gulch Bridge project is at least a year away from beginning.

