Unions representing Wood River and Ketchum firefighters merged on Aug. 18, according to an Aug. 28 statement to the press from union presidents Mike Huntsman (Wood River) and Lara McLean (Ketchum).
“After months of organizational and cooperative talks . . . International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 4923 Wood River Firefighters and IAFF Local 4758 Ketchum Firefighters are now officially the Blaine County Professional Firefighters Local 3426,” according to the statement. “This endeavor began as a coordinated effort to initiate improved and efficient delivery of firefighting and advanced life support services to the Blaine County community.”
The unanimous vote among about 30 firefighters from both agencies took place in June, McLean said, but they had to await final approval from the international parent organization.
“We are all united; that’s what has been so unique,” McLean said, referring to the firefighters and the chiefs but also the larger community. “This level of cooperation and collaboration has never happened before.”
On Aug. 21, Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin and Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman unveiled a merger plan for the two agencies proposed to be in effect by Oct. 1, 2024.
At that meeting, Bateman cited a county-wide survey of firefighters, stating that nearly every respondent from Ketchum and Wood River expressed interest in working for a larger integrated fire and EMS agency.
The Blaine County commissioners, representing the Blaine County Ambulance District, hired an outside consolidation consultant in May, who since then has been meeting with and gathering information from—in addition to Blaine County, Ketchum and Wood River—Bellevue, Hailey, Sun Valley, Carey Rural Fire Protection District, North Blaine County Fire District, Smiley Creek Rural Fire Protection District and West Magic Fire District.
Elected officials from Sun Valley, Blaine County, and Hailey asked McLaughlin and Bateman at the Aug. 21 how their plan fit within the county-wide consolidation efforts. The chiefs said they welcomed all other emergency response entities across the county to “come to the table.”
From the firefighters, “The idea is to have one mission and one voice for the community,” McLean said. She said McLaughlin and Bateman were very supportive of the work done by the union presidents and the ensuing merger.
“It speaks to their deliberate effort to set the table for more fire/EMS cooperation,” Bateman wrote in an email to the firefighters.
Regarding the larger consolidation efforts, McLean said she feels the firefighters have a strong voice in the process.
“We know our jobs,” she said. “We know where we have needs or where we have enough.”
McLean said the Wood River and Ketchum organized labor groups are the only unions in the valley, and that she sees both the union merger and the agency merger as “building a framework to go ahead as soon as possible with an open door that is all inclusive in working toward our desire for one department.”
According to the statement from Huntsman and McLean, “Our efforts to merge locals were intended to help facilitate the consolidation efforts between our respective departments in collaboration with the Blaine County Ambulance District. As the Advanced Life Support providers for Blaine County, it’s our clear and strong intention to honor the publicly stated wishes of the citizens in our community and the Ambulance District commissioners to consolidate not only our two departments, but also with any and all Blaine County Departments that wish to join.” ￼
Looks like consolidation is happening from the bottom up, and the firefighters are tired of waiting for the politicians to do the right thing.
Awesome leadership demonstrated by labor and management of both agencies that can lead to even greater fire service and emergency medical care. Kudos to all.
On the other hand, a union is a union is a union is a lever...that citizens can't control.
