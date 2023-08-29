Ketchum Fire Department training

Firefighters work through drills at Ketchum’s Lewis Street facility.

Unions representing Wood River and Ketchum firefighters merged on Aug. 18, according to an Aug. 28 statement to the press from union presidents Mike Huntsman (Wood River) and Lara McLean (Ketchum).

“After months of organizational and cooperative talks . . . International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 4923 Wood River Firefighters and IAFF Local 4758 Ketchum Firefighters are now officially the Blaine County Professional Firefighters Local 3426,” according to the statement. “This endeavor began as a coordinated effort to initiate improved and efficient delivery of firefighting and advanced life support services to the Blaine County community.”

The unanimous vote among about 30 firefighters from both agencies took place in June, McLean said, but they had to await final approval from the international parent organization.

