Dog owners are advised to be careful if walking their dogs on Trail Creek Road due to the presence of at least two wolves there.
Sun Valley resident Stan Drialo said he saw one wolf and heard another howling near the Boundary Campground when he walked his golden retriever there at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Drialo said a couple of other dog walkers who showed up turned around after they became aware of the wolves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Cool ! What’s the problem ? You live in Idaho . Wolves bring more $$ in tourism than boundary campground .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In