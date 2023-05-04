The Blaine County Commissioners declared a flood disaster emergency Thursday morning as flood warnings continued for low-lying areas in Hailey along the Big Wood River and north of Carey along the Little Wood River.

If signed by Gov. Brad Little, the declaration will give the county more flexibility to move funds within its budget and authorize emergency expenditures “up to $50,000,” bypassing formal hearings and bidding procedures.

The declaration also calls on the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to “supplement local efforts to protect life and property” if necessary, it states.

War Eagle flooding

Side yards and driveways on War Eagle Drive became conduits Monday and Tuesday, allowing the river to extend from its banks to the street.

