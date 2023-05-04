The Blaine County Commissioners declared a flood disaster emergency Thursday morning as flood warnings continued for low-lying areas in Hailey along the Big Wood River and north of Carey along the Little Wood River.
If signed by Gov. Brad Little, the declaration will give the county more flexibility to move funds within its budget and authorize emergency expenditures “up to $50,000,” bypassing formal hearings and bidding procedures.
The declaration also calls on the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to “supplement local efforts to protect life and property” if necessary, it states.
Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin said during a special meeting of the Blaine County Commissioners on Thursday that the county has “started to see a lot of damage along roads and riparian areas,” particularly on Flat Top Road in the eastern county and throughout Muldoon Canyon.
“While roads are closed for repairs and are currently not causing us a lot of grief yet, due to the fact that we do have a long [flood] season up ahead of us, we thought it would be prudent to start capturing these costs and damages,” Corwin said during a special meeting of the Blaine County Commissioners on Thursday. “The sooner we declare a disaster, the sooner we can start getting reimbursed for these costs.”
The declaration will last 30 days.
“If things get to a point where things get big, we can up this amount,” Corwin said of the $50,000 allocation. “But this is a nice initial amount—if we need to request state resources, the state can act quickly.”
By press time Thursday afternoon Little had not yet signed the declaration.
NWS: Flood warning in Hailey set until Sunday
The National Weather Service issued the pair of flood warnings on Monday afternoon after the Big Wood spilled its banks in the Della View neighborhood, inundating a handful of driveways and yards. Around the same time, floodwater from Muldoon Creek—a tributary of the Little Wood River—washed out Flat Top Road north of Carey, closing the road.
The flood warning in Hailey is in effect until Sunday and the warning in the Carey area is in effect until “further notice,” the Weather Service stated Wednesday.
The Weather Service continues to urge residents to turn around if they encounter standing water on the road and avoid walking along riverbanks, which could erode without warning.
Early Thursday morning, the Big Wood River at Hailey’s Bullion Street Bridge was 5.37 feet in depth, above flood stage—which is benchmarked at 5 feet above river bottom—with a flow rate of 2,300 cubic feet per second. As comparison, the river was just 2 feet high and flowing at 310 cubic feet per second two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the Little Wood River north of Little Wood Reservoir recorded a depth of 5.5 feet early Thursday morning—above its flood stage threshold of 5.4 feet—with a flow rate of 1,400 cubic feet per second.
Both rivers are expected to oscillate around flood stage through Friday and drop down into “action stage” on Sunday as cooler temperatures set in and slow the snowmelt process.
“The ‘action phase’ means water along the side of the road. That’s about it,” Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said in a flood-preparedness meeting Wednesday night.
However, flood season is only starting, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Sawtooths and surrounding mountains still have a significant amount of snowpack to melt off; on Thursday, the NRCS’s Chocolate Gulch SNOTEL site north of Ketchum showed about 2.6 feet of snow depth remaining, and Galena Summit had 4.3 feet of snow depth remaining.
More snow is in the forecast, too. According to the NWS-Pocatello office, the Sun Valley and Copper Basin regions could expect 4 to 12 inches of new mountain snow through Friday, with the bulk of the snow arriving Friday at elevations above 6,000 feet.
Hailey leaders outline dos and don’ts of flood response
In City Hall on Wednesday night, Baledge asked residents to get water bladders “filled and in place” as soon as possible. He also asked that residents drive slowly.
“We don’t want you to create any wake. Some of those driveways are still flooded—if you drive through a pocket of water, that will wash that wake right up to their houses,” he said.
Public Works Director Brian Yeager asked residents to lay water bladders and sandbags within 3 feet of the walls of a home, except for water tubes that can’t bend neatly at 90 degrees.
“Really what we’re just asking is to be responsible and be respectful of your neighbors and try not to displace any more water than you have to,” he said.
Yeager also asked residents to avoid pumping their sump pumps into sewer drain cleanouts, which he said could inundate the Woodside wastewater treatment plant with floodwater.
He added that the city will be protecting the wastewater lift station at Heagle Park, where influent enters a key pressure line. He doubted floodwater would rise high enough to threaten the station but said the city had prepared for that with concrete blocks and sandbags.
“If the power gets shut off, there’s an emergency generator to keep the lift station operational. It’s very important to us,” he said.
According to Idaho Power representative Jory Tate, Idaho Power Co. has already raised several ground-mounted transformer boxes above existing concrete pads to protect them from this spring’s flooding and keep power on as long as possible.
Tate said on Wednesday that Idaho Power crews will continue daily patrols and inspections of transformer boxes, marking the height of the first bushing inside the device on the outside of each box. If flooding occurs and bushings are exposed to a certain level of floodwater—leading to corrosion and damage—Idaho Power will shut off power to the affected homes.
“If [floodwater] gets to that mark, we will need to de-energize that transformer from an upstream device, since we can’t stand in the water to do it—water and electricity don’t mix,” Tate said. “If [the water] drops below that level for 24 hours, we’ll be back to reenergize it.”
He added that under state law, Idaho Power crews are not allowed to turn a home’s power back on until a state inspector declares its crawlspace and foundation free of floodwater. He said he was unsure of how much inspections cost, though an audience member thought it was $75.
“I know [inspections] were a point of contention in 2017, and I get it,” Tate said. “You’re off for weeks at a time and see the floodwater go down, and now you’re having to get an electrical inspection. It’s the pits, but it has nothing to do with Idaho Power.”
Baledge told the crowd that any future evacuation orders in Hailey would be based on his judgment that it’s unsafe and impossible for emergency service vehicles to enter a neighborhood.
Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said the city was still talking to the LDS church on Broadford Road to see if it could host an emergency camper parking lot off Cedar Street in the event of evacuation. A spokeswoman from the church confirmed on Wednesday that the church would be offering its back western lot at the minimum.
Horowitz said several faith-based and philanthropic groups have contacted the city to offer to help residents fill and dispose of sandbags. All sandbags that have come into contact with floodwater are considered contaminated and must be safely disposed of at the Ohio Gulch transfer station, she said. ￼
Express Staff Writer Mike Shultz contributed to this report.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In