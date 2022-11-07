Friedman Airport Tower

The current Friedman Memorail Airport tower sits on the east side of the runway, near state Highway 75. 

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Nov. 1 agreed that the airport will need to look at rebuilding its air traffic control tower elsewhere on the airfield due to a growing list of unknowns surrounding its planned upgrade to a completely virtual tower.

Finding that the tower unsafely reduced runway width and blocked a designated “obstacle-free area,” the Federal Aviation Administration issued a mandate in 2013 instructing the airport to remove its control tower on the east side of the runway and relocate it by the end of 2023.

Officials on Friedman’s governing board had pursued a remote tower option as a solution to the FAA mandate since May 2018. Unlike the physical towers normally seen at airports, an off-site air traffic control tower would allow air traffic controllers to view live flight activity at Friedman using cameras positioned on the airfield.

The FAA has set a deadline of 2023 for the removal of Friedman Memorial Airport's nearly 40-year-old air traffic control tower, seen here in 2018.

