The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Nov. 1 agreed that the airport will need to look at rebuilding its air traffic control tower elsewhere on the airfield due to a growing list of unknowns surrounding its planned upgrade to a completely virtual tower.
Finding that the tower unsafely reduced runway width and blocked a designated “obstacle-free area,” the Federal Aviation Administration issued a mandate in 2013 instructing the airport to remove its control tower on the east side of the runway and relocate it by the end of 2023.
Officials on Friedman’s governing board had pursued a remote tower option as a solution to the FAA mandate since May 2018. Unlike the physical towers normally seen at airports, an off-site air traffic control tower would allow air traffic controllers to view live flight activity at Friedman using cameras positioned on the airfield.
In January, the airport board took a significant step toward a remote tower by agreeing to partner with Massachusetts-based cybersecurity and defense company Raytheon Technologies and Austrian tech firm Frequentis, both manufacturers of the digital remote technology. The airport did not, however, enter into a binding contract with the manufacturers.
According to Airport Director Chris Pomeroy, the airport was informed in May that it would become the United States’ third airport to pilot the digital tower technology, which has been trialed at Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia and Fort Collins-Loveland Airport in Colorado since 2014 and 2016, respectively. At that time, airport board members were under the assumption that the virtual technology would be cheaper to operate in the long run than a physical tower, which could cost upwards of $7.5 million to rebuild.
In June, however, Pomeroy said he received a phone call from senior-level administrators at the FAA who shared concerns about inefficiencies of the pilot programs in Virginia and Colorado, saying that they believed testing should be carried out in a more controlled environment.
“They wanted to advise me and be very clear that based on some challenges and learning lessons they had encountered, they were looking at making a change in course [regarding] the implementation of digital towers,” Pomeroy explained on Tuesday. Rather than "validating" the technology through pilot programs at individual airports, Pomeroy said that the FAA "would like any interested vendors to come to the FAA Technical Operations Center in New Jersey to set up and test their systems there."
Pomeroy said if Friedman decided to stick with the remote tower solution, it could take up to five years to receive design certification—a risky pursuit with the 2023 deadline looming.
“The FAA can’t guarantee that this would be certified after two, three, four, five years,” he said.
A remote tower built without support from the FAA pilot program would also require about $7 million in funding from local jurisdictions, he said.
“When we embarked on this several years ago, we thought that the delta between the cost of a digital and stick-and-brick tower would be significantly [more]," he said. "Clearly, at this point, it doesn't look like it is."
Pomeroy noted that in addition to being less visually intrusive, a remote tower could help put Friedman ahead of the pack if—as some aviation experts expect—virtual towers become the norm or even a requirement at airports within the next decade. He added that Raytheon and Frequentis were confident they could get a remote tower project done in two years as opposed to five.
Still, Pomeroy said there is no certified remote tower system operating in the national airspace system right now, and betting on certification could be a gamble. (The Leesburg and Loveland airports were hoping to have their remote technology certified and operational by January 2023, he told the board, but that no longer looks likely.)
As far as the benefits of a new physical tower, Pomeroy said on Tuesday that a brick-and-mortar structure could last 30 to 40 years without the need for extensive system upgrades and could also be “camouflaged” to blend in with its surroundings.
The hypothetical new structure would be placed at one of a handful of previously determined relocation spots. In 2017, after consulting with engineering and architectural firm Mead and Hunt, the airport identified two spots along Airport Circle, one spot east of the baggage claim area and another small pullout area across state Highway 75 and north of the existing tower, according to its draft master plan.
Pomeroy said Friedman could also receive substantial funding for a physical tower thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill of 2021, though the airport may still need to pledge local funding to improve its success with grant applications.
“We may not need to commit anything, but the airport’s chances for funding are likely increased if the board contributes a local amount, which could possibly be up $3 million,” Pomeroy said in a Thursday interview.
On Tuesday, Pomeroy took no sides, turning to board members instead to figure out what to do moving forward.
“The more we push this out, the less opportunity we are likely going to have for some of this funding that was not available before," he said. "The fact of the matter is, we need to move forward with one of two options for the tower project: a digital remote tower or a conventional tower."
Board member John Strauss considered the deadline a “sizeable hurdle” and said he was leaning toward a physical tower.
“With the [proposed remote] software, what is the life cycle? The answer is, we don't know,” he said. “I started out with an initially excited reaction to the remote tower, thinking that it was the newest, greatest, latest … at this moment I’m starting to get concerned about that decision.”
Board Chair Martha Burke said she would like to see renderings of a “visually attractive sticks and bricks tower” by the next meeting.
“Let’s look at options and see if we can't somehow make it more aesthetically pleasing," she said. "I'd like it to be almost invisible—a stealthy tower.”
Board member Muffy Davis agreed.
“I’d love to see some schematics soon. I’m in support of what we're hearing from the board," she said.
Board member Angenie McCleary said she was “taken aback” by the new change in course.
“It’s a little bit hard to be having this conversation because we've talked about it for so long and I thought we were going forward with the remote tower, so it sort of seems like we're going backwards in time and revisiting the same questions,” McCleary said. “Certainly with the uncertainties continuing and these questions, I think we need to pursue this brick-and-mortar option, at least a little bit further.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In