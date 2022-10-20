The first widespread snowfall of the season is expected Friday night as a winter storm watch takes effect in the Wood River Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch remains in effect 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.
The updated forecast calls for rain and mountain snow starting late in the day Friday, with total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches below 7,000 feet and upwards of 10 inches on high-elevation ridge tops.
As of press time Thursday, four to six inches of snow were anticipated at Galena Summit and three to four inches in Stanley.
Warm ground temperatures should limit snow accumulations somewhat, but that could change as nightly lows drop into the low 20s, according to the Weather Service.
“Heaviest precipitation will be Saturday with a secondary lighter round on Sunday as snow levels fall to valley floors. Precipitation shifts east late Sunday with the coldest morning seen so far this season on Monday,” the NWS Pocatello office stated Thursday.
Anyone heading out this weekend to hike or hunt should be prepared for wintry conditions, wind gusts as high as 40 mph and “potential hypothermia if caught in a storm unprepared," the Weather Service advised.
“Travel could be difficult at times, especially over mountain passes where blowing snow is possible,” the service stated.
