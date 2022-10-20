Fall/winter by Roland

Seventy-degree daytime highs are expected to drop into the forties on Saturday.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The first widespread snowfall of the season is expected Friday night as a winter storm watch takes effect in the Wood River Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch remains in effect 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

The updated forecast calls for rain and mountain snow starting late in the day Friday, with total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches below 7,000 feet and upwards of 10 inches on high-elevation ridge tops.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments