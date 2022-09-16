A 35-acre wildfire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the end of Ohio Gulch Road, according to the South Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center.
The Ohio Fire is smoldering in grass and brush near the Ohio Gulch transfer station about 5 miles north of Hailey, according to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine.
Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, the Twin Falls BLM Office, Sun Valley Fire and the Hailey Fire Department were responding to the blaze around 2:30 p.m., according to scanner traffic monitored by the Express.
The fire reportedly crossed the pavement as wind direction shifted. As of 3 p.m., Ohio Gulch Road was closed at the Hurtig Shooting Center, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. There were no evacuations at that time.
The BLM sent in four engines and a dozer to assist local forces, Brizendine said. Fire managers also requested two single-engine tankers and two large air tankers to put down the fire. Because planes are involved, Hailey Fire and Rescue urged onlookers not to fly drones around the fire.
A Twin Commander plane dispatched from Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls was circling the area around 3:30 p.m., according to the flight tracking sight FlightAware.
Both Hailey Fire and the BLM requested that people stay out of the area.
Full containment of the fire is expected around 10 p.m. Friday; control is expected around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, another fire—the Lower Baker Fire—was reported 2:30 p.m. Friday near Easley Campground in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, some 8 miles northwest of Ketchum. By 3:40 p.m., that fire had only burned 0.01 acre, with containment expected imminently. Crews expect to control that small fire by 10 p.m. Friday.
Literally I’ve seen more chains dragging this year and where is our law ? Oh that’s right . Doing nothing .
