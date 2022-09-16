Ohio Fire

The Ohio Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

A 35-acre wildfire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the end of Ohio Gulch Road, according to the South Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center. 

The Ohio Fire is smoldering in grass and brush near the Ohio Gulch transfer station about 5 miles north of Hailey, according to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine.

Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, the Twin Falls BLM Office, Sun Valley Fire and the Hailey Fire Department were responding to the blaze around 2:30 p.m., according to scanner traffic monitored by the Express.

