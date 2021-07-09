An airplane flying to another fire spotted a blaze about 17 miles northeast of Hailey on Thursday, July 8, the U.S. Forest Service announced on Friday morning.
Initial estimates sized the Aspen Gulch Fire at 15 acres, growing north and east--away from town--through brush and timber. The fire is near Mormon Hill, the Forest Service said.
The Forest Service plans to scout the scene from the air on Friday to determine the scope of the fire and how best to put it out.
"If you see smoke coming from the area we are aware of the fire and are actively engaged," the Forest Service said on Facebook.
This is a developing story. Stick with mtexpress.com for more updates as they become available.
