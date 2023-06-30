Moonstone Landing Fire
A wind-driven wildfire was reported Friday afternoon near the intersection of Moonstone Landing Road and U.S. Highway 20, around 8 miles west of Timmerman Junction in Blaine County.

Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, Carey Fire, Bellevue Fire, Sun Valley Fire, the North Blaine County Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District were paged out around 4:45 p.m. Friday to mile marker 168, near the Moonstone Landing primitive BLM campsite.

The fire was reportedly one acre in size as of 5:15 p.m., according to Blaine County Emergency Communications.

