An airplane attacks the Drops Fire near Shoshone on Friday, July 31.

 Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

Crews continue to battle high winds and hot temperature conditions as they work to fight a running wildfire near Shoshone, the Bureau of Land Management reported Friday evening. 

The Drops Fire had consumed some 3,000 acres by 5 p.m. on Friday, the BLM announced. It continues to move north and west, bolstered by strong winds and extreme fire conditions. The Shoshone, Wendell and Gooding Rural Fire Departments are working on scene with crews from the Forest Service and BLM.

Drops Fire Map, 7-31

The Drops Fire was moving northwest--away from the city of Shoshone--as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

All major roads remain open, but the BLM asks for people to stay clear of the area while firefighters work to put down the blaze. 

As reported yesterday, much of Blaine and Lincoln County will be experiencing dangerously high temperatures this weekend. The National Weather Service issued a warning reminding people to keep hydrated and watch out for signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more updates. 

