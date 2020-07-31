Crews continue to battle high winds and hot temperature conditions as they work to fight a running wildfire near Shoshone, the Bureau of Land Management reported Friday evening.
The Drops Fire had consumed some 3,000 acres by 5 p.m. on Friday, the BLM announced. It continues to move north and west, bolstered by strong winds and extreme fire conditions. The Shoshone, Wendell and Gooding Rural Fire Departments are working on scene with crews from the Forest Service and BLM.
All major roads remain open, but the BLM asks for people to stay clear of the area while firefighters work to put down the blaze.
As reported yesterday, much of Blaine and Lincoln County will be experiencing dangerously high temperatures this weekend. The National Weather Service issued a warning reminding people to keep hydrated and watch out for signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more updates.
It's another mostly peaceful protest. If you put it out, you're a racist
Thank You men and women on the ground and in the air for fighting this fire. Been there done that and know how hard it is in this weather, THANK YOU!!!!!
