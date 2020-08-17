Fifty-four firefighters are combating a 200-plus-acre wildfire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest on Monday, according to forest service officials.
The Muldoon Fire was reported on Sunday, Aug. 16, about 20 miles southwest of Mackay. That puts it about a half mile east and south of the Star Hope Campground in the Lost River Ranger District.
As of Monday, the Type I crew was bolstered by four helicopters and four engines. The forest service expects additional resources to arrive throughout the day.
On Sunday, the fire ran through lodgepole pine and fir trees, growing to more than 200 acres.
"Fire behavior yesterday was extreme with short crown runs, wind driven runs, and group torching," Salmon-Challis spokeswoman Amy Baumer said in a statement Monday morning. "This morning, the fire is creeping and smoldering; fire managers expect fire activity to increase as the day progresses."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Currently, there aren't any fire restrictions in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, but restrictions will be implemented on Friday. On Monday morning, the Sawtooth National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District and the Idaho Department of Lands opted to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for south central Idaho beginning Thursday.
"While the Salmon‐Challis National Forest looks green, fire danger is a concern," Baumer said. "Fires can start quickly and will burn in vegetation that seems green but is drying out."
