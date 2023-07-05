Moonstone Landing Fire

The Stanton Fire burned near the Moonstone Landing campground south of U.S. Highway 20.

A wind-driven wildfire sparked Friday afternoon around 8 miles west of Timmerman Junction in Blaine County, growing to nearly 10 acres before crews from at least six jurisdictions were able to contain it Friday evening.

The Stanton Fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the Moonstone Landing primitive BLM campsite. It was reportedly one acre in size at 5:15 p.m. and had grown to 4 acres by 6:30 p.m., according to the South Central Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center. Its perimeter was reportedly contained at 9.7 acres shortly after 8 p.m.

The fire is “currently under investigation as human caused,” according to the Bureau of Land Management.

