A wind-driven wildfire sparked Friday afternoon around 8 miles west of Timmerman Junction in Blaine County, growing to nearly 10 acres before crews from at least six jurisdictions were able to contain it Friday evening.
The Stanton Fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the Moonstone Landing primitive BLM campsite. It was reportedly one acre in size at 5:15 p.m. and had grown to 4 acres by 6:30 p.m., according to the South Central Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center. Its perimeter was reportedly contained at 9.7 acres shortly after 8 p.m.
The fire is “currently under investigation as human caused,” according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Full control of the fire was expected over the weekend, the BLM stated.
The blaze was initially called in by several motorists on U.S. Highway 20, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications. Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, Carey Fire, Bellevue Fire, Sun Valley Fire, the North Blaine County Fire District and the BLM Twin Falls District were subsequently paged out to the Highway 20 and Moonstone Landing Road intersection near mile marker 168.
Wildland vehicles were instructed to stage at the BLM Sheep Bridge, about 4 miles east of the fire near the intersection of Swinging Road and Highway 20.
Firefighting vehicles called to the scene included two Type 6 300-gallon wildland engines from the north county, two engines and a wildfire bulldozer from the BLM, and brush trucks from Bellevue and Carey. Hand tools and bladder bags were also requested over the radio. ￼
