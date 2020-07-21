A small wildfire that ignited three miles west of Stanley Lake late Monday afternoon is currently estimated at one acre and is expected to be contained on Wednesday, Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Express.
Thomas said fire personnel from the Sawtooth National Forest and a helicopter crew from the Salmon-Challis National Forest are on scene. No local fire departments have been dispatched, she said.
“We don’t know the exact cause of the fire but are assuming it was a campfire at this point,” Thomas said.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for updates.
