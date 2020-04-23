As Blaine County public schools wrap up their third week of remote learning, data released by the school district offers a glimpse into what it has looked like so far.
District staff has been working at a “frenetic pace” over the past month to shift the remainder of the school year to a distance learning model, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said at a meeting for the district’s board of trustees Tuesday night.
As of Tuesday, all 3,299 K-12 students in the district had been in touch with teachers or other district staff, whether over the phone or online, and Chromebook laptops had been distributed to all students who needed them.
Of the 296 students who initially reported having either no internet or insufficient internet at home, 129 had received help connecting at home as of Monday, according to a report published by the district this week.
Those 129 students included students whose families had received assistance through Cox or SafeLink, as well as students who are served by five traveling vehicles—four buses and a van—that bring WiFi hotspots to nine different locations throughout the county each day. Thirty-five families had been connected to Cox as of Tuesday, with another seven pending, according to district spokeswoman Heather Crocker.
As of Thursday, the district was still working to identify and assist students without the internet access necessary to do their schoolwork. A limited number of printed packets will be available for students unable to connect online, Holmes said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Because of the challenges some students have had in accessing the remote learning system, the school district has put a “hold harmless” grading system in place—meaning that students’ grades can go up over the remainder of the school year, but they can’t go down.
Wood River High School Principal John Pearce told members of the school board that he sees the hold harmless arrangement as “the best thing, in this moment, to be doing.”
“I think the thing we’re missing here is the golden opportunity we have to really shift the view of things from grading to learning,” Pearce said. “[Students’] education has been stunted to a degree in this exact moment, and it’s our job to engage them in this process.”
At Wood River High School, 86.5% of students attended what the district considers a “full day” of school in the second week of remote learning, according to the district report.
Ninety-seven percent of students missed fewer than five classes per day, the report said, suggesting that these students “may be accessing classes in which to improve their current grade.”
Now, district leaders are starting to look ahead to possible future challenges: in the short term, how to handle students whose parents must return to work in the coming weeks; in the long term, what to do should a second wave of the virus occur in the next school year. Public health officials have warned that another significant outbreak of COVID-19 could occur in the coming months, particularly in the fall or winter.
“It’s at least conceivable at some point in the future, if God forbid this situation repeats itself, there may be some friction between state and local authorities” when it comes to decisions about school closures, board chairman Keith Roark said. “For the time being, I’m pretty confident in what we’re doing.”
