Two people died following a crash south of Bellevue Saturday afternoon, marking two consecutive weekends with a fatal crash along the stretch of state Highway 75.
Dalmiro and Ann Alvarez of Hansen died after their southbound Volkswagen Passat crossed the lane line into northbound traffic "for unknown reasons," striking a Toyota 4Runner heading the other way near mile marker 110, the Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said on Monday.
Ann Alvarez, the passenger, died at the scene, the Harkins said. Dalmiro Alvarez, the driver, 74, was transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center, where he died.
The three people in the other car--Mark Mathys, 52; Denielle Mathys, 50; and Dennis Dombrowski, 78, all of Illinois--were transported to St. Luke's Wood River, too. Dombrowski and Denielle Mathys were then taken by air ambulance to Boise for further treatment. Mark Mathys, the driver, was treated at St. Luke's Wood River and released.
As of Monday afternoon, the Express did not know the conditions of Dombrowski and Denielle Mathys.
Everyone involved in the crash wore seat belts, Harkins said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Saturday's deaths make it three fatalities in two weeks along the stretch of road between Bellevue and Timmerman Hill. Twenty-seven-year-old David Marquez of Orem, Utah, was pronounced dead at the scene on June 21 after his Toyota Highlander crossed the center line of state Highway 75 and struck a U-Haul truck traveling in the northbound lane, according to the Sheriff's Office's initial investigation.
Police are still investigating the cause of that crash.
