A vehicle fire on state Highway 75 sparked a wildfire south of Timmerman Hill on Friday afternoon, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Idaho Mountain Express.
Firefighters from every department in the county, plus the Bureau of Land Management, responded to the call, which came in just before 4 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was moving north toward Timmerman Hill, Bateman said.
At that time, no evacuations had been issued for the area.
As of Friday evening, the fire was an estimated 50 acres on the east side of the road, according to Idaho's fire tracking website.
Traffic is down to one lane on state Highway 75 south of its intersection with U.S. Highway 20, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications. The dispatcher would not comment further on the fire, or the corresponding response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In