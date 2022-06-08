‘We’re still out here, marching’: Dozens rally for abortion rights in Ketchum Town Square

As rain fell on Saturday afternoon, Jessi Mayne manned a welcome booth with homemade cookies, coffee donated by Black Owl Coffee and water bottles from beneath an umbrella in Ketchum Town Square. Nearby, under sheltered picnic tables, children drew on posters with the help of parents and grandparents.
Rain collected on a stack of signs provided at a Planned Parenthood booth—“Bans Off Our Bodies,” “Abortion is Health Care”—and other cardboard signs in the making:
“Planned Parenthood Saved My Life”
“End Compulsory Pregnancy!”
“This Proud Godmother and Auntie is Pro Roe”
“Even if no one comes, this is really my chance to do something,” explained Mayne, a Bellevue artist who organized Saturday’s “March for Our Rights” rally and march. “If we want change, we have to do it ourselves, no matter what party you’re part of.”
Within the hour, a crowd of about 80 had assembled in the square to listen to stories from women who have had abortions and speeches from women’s rights advocates. Most clustered in groups of four to five under the patio umbrellas, while others brought their own brightly-colored umbrellas.
Mayne, who first moved to the valley from New York City about two years ago, told the Express that she organized the rally to demonstrate what exactly will happen if Roe v. Wade—the U.S. Supreme Court decision that established the right to abortion—is overturned, as suggested in the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that came out early last month.
If it is, Mayne said, Idaho will have the green light to pass even more restrictive laws and eliminate health-care clinics that help women, such as Planned Parenthood clinics.
“I was doom-scrolling on Facebook one day, and I kind of felt like I was sitting on my thumbs—I needed to do something more. I was like, I can actually do something about this,” she said. “So I emailed everybody I could.”
Mayne explained that without Planned Parenthood, she and her husband could have gone into thousands of dollars of debt through the process of having their daughter, Melody.
“We were low-income in New York’s Upper East Side, working in restaurants to pay rent, so income was very come-and-go. I was about to get an abortion but ended up learning about so many free health clinics through Planned Parenthood, who gave me a stack of resources,” she said. “They saved my life. I didn’t have a healthy pregnancy. Without them, I could have died.”
Mayne described moving to Idaho from a city with ample reproductive health resources as “a shock.”
“One thing I believe strongly that we shouldn’t depend on the next generation to fix things. I want to be the one to fix things for the next generation,” Mayne said, glancing at her daughter. “I don’t want this burden to be on her.”
While some women shared their experiences with abortion at the microphone, others shared their stories in small circles.
Bellevue resident Pamela Ridgway, who carried a “Choice is a Human Right” sign, said she first started marching for abortion rights 50 years ago and continued her fight with NARAL (the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws) in the 1990s. The issue was personal; she was 18 when she first became pregnant, she said.
“In 1971, I found out that I was pregnant at a free clinic on a rainy, rainy night in California, and decided to get married to the guy at the OBGYN office, because we had no other options as far as I knew,” she said. “I couldn’t get an abortion, so I ended up getting married, then divorced at just 21.”
Ketchum resident and doula Brooke Irby, who attended Saturday’s event with her daughter, said she found out she was pregnant a few years ago while at an “unhealthy stage” of her life, but was able to have an abortion.
“I was miserable, struggling with endometriosis and an abusive relationship” at the time, she told the Express. “My OBGYN looked at me and said I was clinically obese, and not in a good place to [carry a child]. It really was shocking.
“Luckily, I was surrounded by female medical professionals and felt safe and supported. I took the first pill in the office and the next one within 24 hours. And I was able to lose the weight, and have a healthy daughter now.”
Paige McMahon, regional field organizer of Planned Parenthood in Boise, then took the microphone to explain how increasing the number of Planned Parenthood clinics in Idaho would benefit low-income people and minorities.
“We are at a crisis moment for abortion access in our state, but we are prepared for this. Planned Parenthood will always be here to help you get care no matter what,” McMahon said. “There will always be a need for abortion in our communities—abortion is health care, period.”
Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, program manager of Legal Voice Idaho—a legal firm focusing on reproductive rights—told the crowd that last month’s Supreme Court leak has already caused harm.
“Some people canceled their abortion appointments because they thought it was suddenly illegal,” she said.
But Gaona-Lincoln said the movement for reproductive rights has “changed for the better” to include those who are most disproportionally affected: “black, brown, indigenous, trans and non-binary people.”
Gaona-Lincoln added that she was concerned about ripple effects from the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, including attacks on “gender-affirming care that Planned Parenthood provides,” such as hormone replacement therapy.
“When people physically have to flee their state to access health care, including abortion … it’s going to hurt,” she said. “Things are going to get sh--ty and scary for a little while. We don’t need more alarming imagery—coat hanger [abortions]—anything to make this scarier. It’s already f--king terrifying.”
After the round of speeches, the crowd snaked around Town Square—Mayne at the helm with a megaphone in one hand, stroller in the other.
“The bottom line, why we’re here, is that we believe in women’s rights and freedom,” Blaine County resident Jan Phillipsborn told the Express.
Ketchum resident Liz Keegan agreed.
“I’ve been marching for equal rights for over 52 years,” Keegan said. “And we’re still out here marching, having to do this. I marched with my mother for the equal rights amendment in the late 70s in D.C. We still don’t have that.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In