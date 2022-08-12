40 McKercher

The “40 McKercher” housing project from Northridge developer Mark Caplow received mostly negative feedback from the public on Aug. 1. Here, the building is shown from First Avenue looking west to Carbonate Mountain.

A large multifamily housing project failed to win approval from the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission last week—more than three months after its introduction to the board—primarily over its unknown impact to the local water supply.

Commissioners ultimately opted to continue a design-review hearing for the “40 McKercher” building after listening to comments from several opponents, mostly Northridge neighbors.

The project—brought to the city by Northridge developer Mark Caplow—proposes eight 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom apartments, 14 625-square-foot one-bedroom apartments and 22 550-square-foot studio apartments for a total of 44 units.

The third floor would feature skylights within units and in the hallway for natural lighting.

