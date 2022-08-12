A large multifamily housing project failed to win approval from the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission last week—more than three months after its introduction to the board—primarily over its unknown impact to the local water supply.
Commissioners ultimately opted to continue a design-review hearing for the “40 McKercher” building after listening to comments from several opponents, mostly Northridge neighbors.
The project—brought to the city by Northridge developer Mark Caplow—proposes eight 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom apartments, 14 625-square-foot one-bedroom apartments and 22 550-square-foot studio apartments for a total of 44 units.
The three-story building would sit east of the forthcoming L.L. Greens hardware store between Main Street and the Northridge subdivision with its main driveway entrance from McKercher Boulevard.
A rear entry point connecting to the L.L. Green’s property would serve limited traffic, including garbage trucks and emergency service vehicles, according to project architect Scrap Marshall.
Design plans presented by Marshall on Aug. 1 showed that the building was modified since May to reduce its bulk. It will now stand 35 feet instead of 42 feet tall and have 10 more one-bedroom units, but four fewer units overall, he said.
Marshall added that the building would be completed in one phase using cross-laminated timber construction, or CLT, a method that relies on prefabricated wood panels shipped to the site for quick installation. It would appear similar in scale to the neighboring 64-unit AmericInn hotel, he noted.
Marshall said each unit would have air conditioning, a washer/dryer and “environmentally conscious” appliances. The top floor units and hallway would feature skylights.
Landscape architect Nathan Schutte said the development would also feature a covered walkway to enter the building, a lobby/mailroom and an administrative office.
A landscaped courtyard facing McKercher to the north would connect to the bike path, he said, which would be protected from the road with truncated domes and widened from 8 to 10 feet.
Schutte’s presentation also showed that outdoor parking would be located on the east side of the building facing First Avenue. Twenty-one covered parking spaces, including six guest stalls, would be accessed via McKercher Boulevard. The remaining 35 parking spaces would be housed in a first-floor parking garage closed off by “gabions,” or large mesh cages filled with rocks, he said.
Shutte added that shrubbery and trees would also help screen the parking spaces from Northridge residents.
The units will not be deed- or rent-restricted due to the cost of construction, the applicant team told the P&Z.
Engineer responds to residents’ concerns
Since the project’s introduction in May, nearby residents have expressed concern about the building’s height and mass, blocked views of Carbonate Mountain, increased traffic and decreased property values.
On Aug. 1, those against the plan said it was out of context with a family-friendly area, would endanger students walking to Wood River Middle School, would exacerbate existing traffic from forthcoming L.L. Green’s hardware store and would further strain Indian Creek Spring, one of Hailey’s primary water sources since 1880.
Northridge resident Keith Winnovich said he personally found the design “terrible” but was most worried about falling water pressure.
“You’ve got a real flow problem. I take a shower and I can’t do the dishes. It’s gotten really, really bad, trust me,” he said. “We can do architectural planning, but we also have to make sure we have the resources to support these kinds of things.”
Northridge resident Tim Richards said the project would need “at least” 100 parking spots to accommodate residents and their guests and suggested moving it to two empty lots closer to Buttercup Road.
“I understand we have a housing crisis here but … You’re throwing this three-story building in an upscale area, trying to say it will create a greater sense of community on a human scale. I disagree,” he said. “I probably have about 50 neighbors who [disagree].”
Northridge resident Jason Shearer said if the project must get built, it should be mostly two-bedroom apartments catering to families with school-age children.
“We’re building an apartment complex for single adults that is not affordable. Most people that live in affordable housing have a roommate—they’re not living in single-bedroom units,” he said. “We’re being boxed into a corner. Now we have to choose between housing, which we need, and this undesirable outcome.”
Neighbor Katie Craig said her main worry was decreasing property values.
“This density is way too much for our little neighborhood. I get that change has to happen, but it’s just not the right place,” she said. “It’s going to affect the hard-earned money that we paid for our homes. I don’t think that’s fair to us.”
Only two neighbors said they fully supported the project.
“Perhaps there’s no good place [to build] but what’s left?” Steve Donovan said.
“I want to avoid being a ‘not in my backyard’ person,” Brianna Dodd said.
Project engineer Samantha Stahnecker acknowledged that the 24 studio apartments “may be more geared toward couples or individuals,” but said nothing prohibited families from living in the building and that it could be considered “affordable.”
“I know everybody is aware how dire the housing situation is—there was an article in the [New York Times] published today that highlights just how bad it is,” she said. “I think that projects like this … can provide more affordable, attainable housing.”
“It’s not affordable,” two residents interjected.
“This isn’t the time for public comment,” P&Z Chair Janet Fugate responded. “And I have no idea about [affordability] or what rents would be.”
P&Z hones in on water pressure
Earlier in 2021, Caplow partnered with Larry Green of L.L. Green’s on a now-withdrawn proposal that, in its various renditions, proposed a mix of between 18 and 48 condominium and townhome units along First Avenue.
At the time, Stahlnecker said that a water-pressure study—commissioned by Public Works Director Brian Yeager—indicated that 18 condominium units would have little to no impact on water pressure readings in Northridge.
On Aug. 1, Stahlnecker said Caplow’s team had hired a consultant to do a new water-pressure analysis for the 44 units but, “unfortunately,” had not been able to get a copy of the city’s water-flow model from Yeager.
“It will be a quick turnaround as soon as we get a copy,” she said.
Fugate said a water pressure study “definitely” needed to be a condition of approval.
“Not just a [completed] study, but one showing that [Northridge] would have adequate water pressure,” she said. “This is a huge condition that could make or break this development.”
Commissioner Dustin Stone said water pressure was his “number-one concern.”
“I feel like we have to know exactly the state of the resources of the valley. If [pressure per square inch projections] come back saying we can’t provide 20 psi, or whatever the minimum benchmark is, to the project, I wouldn’t want to support it.”
Commissioner Owen Scanlon agreed: “I have heard this time and time again: ‘If my neighbor waters his lawn, I can’t take a shower.’ This is real life, real high water use.”
Scanlon suggested Public Works Director Brian Yeager address the Northridge water pressure situation at a future meeting.
“We need to feel comfortable with the fact that we’re going to supply extra gallons per person per day, per year, and know that it’s not going to affect these people. We need to protect existing neighborhoods. That’s part of our job,” he said.
Stahnecker said that proposed condition of approval made her “nervous.”
“Any development, any new source of water consumption, is going to impact the system,” she said. “It’s a question of whether it’s a reasonable amount.”
Commissioner Dan Smith ended the discussion by asking about the possibility of deed restricting units.
“Perhaps even [reserving] units for long-term residents, [St. Luke’s] staff, traveling nurses. That would be very appreciated and in my mind, make this a much more palatable development,” he said.
The “40 McKercher” project will return to the P&Z for its third go-around in City Hall on Monday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ￼
Water use restrictions or shortages should trigger a building moratorium.
