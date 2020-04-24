Running water returned for the roughly 300 residents of The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum on Thursday night, ending a 30-hour service interruption.
An electrical part in Mid-Valley Water’s private system malfunctioned on Wednesday afternoon leaving homes without water—and many occupants without an understanding of the situation, or how long it could last.
A similar breakdown took place in March. Once water was restored, some residents complained that they did not receive adequate notice to boil it before drinking to avoid infection.
County officials were contacted by park residents Wednesday evening seeking help, Commissioner Angenie McCleary told the Express. She said the county helped open up lines of communication with the trailer park residents and “brainstormed” ways to work with the trailer park owners to get people showered amid social distancing regulations.
“Obviously, this was an extremely difficult time for these residents to have another significant burden,” McCleary said. “It was helpful to be in touch with residents and find out what was going on.”
On Thursday, the county was also in close contact with park owners Pacific Current Partners and George Kirk, who manages the Mid-Valley Water Company, McCleary said. According to McCleary, the county was also standing with resources to provide a back-up potable water supply.
McCleary said Pacific Current had planned to rent 16 hotel rooms at the AmericInn in Hailey for residents to use for showers and other hygiene needs Thursday. She said the Wood River Community YMCA was also considered as an option, but its facilities presented problems with maintaining COVID-19 social distancing measures.
“Fortunately, the water came on at 8 p.m. Thursday so neither options were needed,” McCleary said.
During the water service interruption some residents of the trailer park were going to the Big Wood River and a nearby irrigation canal for buckets of water.
On Thursday, a local fire department and a school group supplied residents with bottle water. Albertson's grocery store set aside bottled water in case it was needed and supplied bottled water paid for by the owners of the park. Pacific Current Partners also brought in porta-potties with hand sanitizer.
Pacific Current Partners issued a message to county officials and park management on around 8 p.m. on Thursday indicating that the water was back on, and instructing residents to boil water from faucets before drinking it.
“Our existing boil notice will remain in effect until we have two clean daily samples, which will hopefully be by Saturday,” wrote Pacific Current’s Thom Niederkofler. “Water should be boiled prior to drinking or cooking but does not need to be boiled for shower use.”
McCleary said part of the Mid-Valley water system does not have redundancy, which has led to the repeated water interruptions. She said a back-up system would require approval from the Department of Environmental Quality.
“I know that the Meadows owners are certainly advocating for that,” McCleary said. “That certainly is the next step that has to be pursued.”
As of Friday afternoon, Kirk could not be reached for comment.
