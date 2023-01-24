Roland Moose (copy)

The streams and hillsides throughout the Wood River Valley offer excellent moose habitat, according to Fish and Game.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game darted and relocated a cow moose from the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain to Fish Creek north of Carey on Thursday night to avoid potential conflict with skiers, according to regional spokesman Terry Thompson.

Two skiers told the Express on Thursday that they had seen a cow moose standing in Warm Springs Creek directly below Sun Valley's Challenger ski lift earlier that morning and a Fish and Game officer keeping tabs on the animal.

Thompson said he didn’t know “definitively” if the moose that officers moved from the lift area was the same one involved in the Jan. 13 Ketchum charging incident. The attack occurred after dark when a cow moose encountered a small dog and head-butted the dog’s owner, who was standing nearby in the driveway of her Warm Springs residence. The woman suffered a concussion, a broken nose and significant bruising, she told the Express, but expected a full recovery.

Warm Springs Moose

An aprés-ski crowd observes a moose near Sun Valley's Warm Springs Lodge on the evening of Dec. 30, 2022. A moose was removed from the creek nearby on Thursday. 

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments