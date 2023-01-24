The Idaho Department of Fish and Game darted and relocated a cow moose from the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain to Fish Creek north of Carey on Thursday night to avoid potential conflict with skiers, according to regional spokesman Terry Thompson.
Two skiers told the Express on Thursday that they had seen a cow moose standing in Warm Springs Creek directly below Sun Valley's Challenger ski lift earlier that morning and a Fish and Game officer keeping tabs on the animal.
Thompson said he didn’t know “definitively” if the moose that officers moved from the lift area was the same one involved in the Jan. 13 Ketchum charging incident. The attack occurred after dark when a cow moose encountered a small dog and head-butted the dog’s owner, who was standing nearby in the driveway of her Warm Springs residence. The woman suffered a concussion, a broken nose and significant bruising, she told the Express, but expected a full recovery.
Despite inconclusive ties between the moose encounters in Warm Springs, Thompson said the cow moved on Jan. 19 had become "too comfortable living around the ski area/ski lift and the potential for conflict with skiers was becoming a public safety risk.”
Both Thompson and Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald confirmed that Fish and Game staff relocated another cow moose from Sun Valley Village to Fish Creek on Jan. 14.
That moose had become too comfortable living close to businesses and lodging in the village and “was showing signs of aggression towards people, shown by raised hackles and ears down,” Thompson said.
“Because of these very close encounters with people, especially visitors who may not be knowledgeable about how to be safe around moose, it was determined that the moose was becoming a public safety risk,” Thompson said.
McDonald said both relocations required "multiple staff to help manage the scene, dart and monitor the animal, and load and transport."
The tranquilizing drugs were immediately reversed once the animals were loaded for transport and there was "no need to monitor post-release," he said.
"After walking out of the transport trailer, moose almost always begin browsing on the first shrub they see," McDonald added.
According to Thompson, Fish and Game is currently monitoring a mountain lion that has been seen after-hours on the River Run side of Bald Mountain. He said in a phone call that the lion has been displaying “normal” hunting behavior and is living in suitable mountain lion habitat.
“We have received reports earlier this week of a lion taking deer and coyotes on the River Run side of the mountain. As far as I know, we have not received additional reports,” Thompson said on Friday.
