Voting was open Tuesday, May 16, in Sun Valley (seen here), Ketchum and Hailey.

Strong majorities of voters in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley backed moves to allocate tax money towards workforce housing on Tuesday, with each city passing measures to redirect money from marketing and air service into housing initiatives. 

With all precincts reporting around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, around 85% of voters in Sun Valley and Hailey backed the move, along with 75% of voters in Ketchum, according to reports from the Blaine County Elections Office. Each of the measures required 60% support.

All tallies are unofficial until the County Commissioners canvas the votes in the coming days. 

