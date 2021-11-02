Valley Voters Hit The Polls

With contested races in three cities and two bond requests on the Nov. 2 ballot, Blaine County residents headed to polling places today--including Emily Stoddard of Ketchum, who cast her ballot at The Community Library Tuesday morning.
"It's great to see people out there rocking the vote," Stoddard told the Express.
Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday--after press time for Wednesday's paper. But, we'll be covering the results as they wrap online at www.mtexpress.com. As always, check Friday's issue for complete coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In