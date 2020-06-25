The Wood River Valley was shaken Wednesday night at 11:21 p.m. by one of the strongest aftershocks of a March 31 earthquake that occurred northwest of Stanley.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Wednesday’s quake measured 4.6 in magnitude and occurred just west of state Highway 21 about 1.5 miles northeast of the road into the Boundary Creek launch site on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
A magnitude 3.0 quake was recorded at 1:18 a.m. Thursday at almost the same spot.
The U.S. Geological Survey has reported a continuous series of aftershocks since the original 6.5 magnitude quake, the second strongest ever recorded in Idaho.
