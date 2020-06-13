Update: 11:22 a.m.
A fire roughly four miles northeast of Hailey continues to burn as the Bureau of Land Management, Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Hailey Fire Department create containment lines and mop up hot spots around the blaze.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, crews were able to use the cool morning temperatures to improve containment lines. High winds are expected for later this afternoon and the fire is currently expected to be contained by tomorrow at 6 p.m. and controlled by Monday at 6 p.m.
Quigley Road is currently closed and the fire is estimated to be between 20 and 30 acres.
Update: 9:45 a.m.
All local resources have now been cleared from a fire in Quigley Canyon that began just after midnight. According to a Facebook update from Wood River Fire & Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management has assumed command and will remain on scene. The fire is estimated to be roughly 30 acres. Fifteen firefighters and one helicopter are now assisting with operations.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Fire agencies from across the valley are responding to a wildland fire out Quigley Canyon after Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Hailey Fire Department were dispatched just after midnight following reports of flames in the area.
According to a press release from Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, the first unit on scene reported smoke visible from east Hailey and requested additional resources from Ketchum Fire, Bellevue Fire and the Sun Valley Fire Department. Wood River Fire & Rescue reported that the fire covered five to 10 acres on the northern part of the canyon on the southern aspect of the slope, moving slowly uphill.
The land belongs to the Bureau of Land Management, who responded and assumed control of the fire at 3:40 a.m.
As of 1:30 a.m. approximately 20 personnel were on scene. According to Bateman, crews will be on scene for an extended amount of time, and the area should be avoided.
No evacuation order was in effect as of 1:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.
