A wind-driven wildfire was reported Friday afternoon near the intersection of Moonstone Landing Road and U.S. Highway 20, around 8 miles west of Timmerman Junction in Blaine County.
Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, Carey Fire, Bellevue Fire, Sun Valley Fire, the North Blaine County Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District were paged out around 4:45 p.m. Friday to mile marker 168, near the Moonstone Landing primitive BLM campsite.
The fire was reportedly one acre in size as of 5:15 p.m., according to Blaine County Emergency Communications.
Wildland vehicles were instructed to stage at the BLM Sheep Bridge, about 4 miles east of the fire near the intersection of Swinging Road and Highway 20.
"Please be careful when traveling through the area; more information to come," the BLM stated on Twitter.
At least six firefighting vehicles were called to the scene. Those included two Type 6 300-gallon wildland engines from the north county, two engines and a wildfire bulldozer from the BLM, and brush trucks from Bellevue and Carey. Hand tools and bladder bags were also requested over the radio.
A cause has not been determined for the fire. Containment and control times are still pending, according to the South Central Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center.
This is a developing story.
