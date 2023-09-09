Update: Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon: The Bureau of Land Management declared the Wedge Fire fully contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning following a night of strong progress on the blaze south of Timmerman Junction.
By that time, the fire had burned 7,375 acres, making it the largest fire in the BLM's Twin Falls District this year, according to Fire Information Officer Ryan Berlin. That's unusually small for the Twin Falls District, Berlin said, the thank mark of a "slow" fire season to date.
With control forecast for 6 p.m. on Monday, BLM and Forest Service remain on scene. Local firefighters helped through the night and have since returned to station, Berlin said.
No structures were destroyed.
The human-caused fire was "more than likely" sparked by a vehicle something dragging something on the side of the state Highway 75, Berlin said.
A spate of wildfires erupted Saturday afternoon about 7 miles south of Timmerman Junction prompting a swift response from multiple county agencies, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman.
The Wedge Fire, named for its proximity to Wedge Butte, started around 3:18 p.m. on the east side of state Highway 75, Bateman said; by 9 p.m., it had spread to 4,000 acres, according to federal mapping. Satellite mapping showed the Wedge Fire on both sides of state Highway 75 as of 10 p.m. Saturday.
Around that same time, the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center listed the fire as “human caused.”
Bateman said Wood River Fire and Rescue crews were alerted to three different fires "50 yards apart” just after 3:15 p.m., and a member of the department “reported a large plume visible from Glendale Road at 3:24 p.m.” Local law enforcement officers also reported a total of three fires between East Magic Road and Picabo Desert Road, Bateman said.
Fire crews from Carey, Bellevue, Hailey North Blaine County, Ketchum and Sun Valley all sent engines to the blaze. Because the fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land, the BLM has assumed command, Bateman said.
Six single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one large helicopter made dozens of loops around the fire perimeter Saturday evening, flight records show. Those included a twin-turboprop aircraft out of McCall and a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter out of Twin Falls.
Around 5 p.m., the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported that traffic was down to one lane. The fire had grown from 650 acres to 1,500 acres by 5:30 p.m., according to the NIFC. Around 6:45 p.m., it had reached 3,000 acres.
Bateman said the Wedge Butte fire in October 2020 burned just north of this most recent fire.
