A smoke plume rises from the Wedge Fire on Sept. 9. 

Update: Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon: The Bureau of Land Management declared the Wedge Fire fully contained as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning following a night of strong progress on the blaze south of Timmerman Junction.

By that time, the fire had burned 7,375 acres, making it the largest fire in the BLM's Twin Falls District this year, according to Fire Information Officer Ryan Berlin. That's unusually small for the Twin Falls District, Berlin said, the thank mark of a "slow" fire season to date.

With control forecast for 6 p.m. on Monday, BLM and Forest Service remain on scene. Local firefighters helped through the night and have since returned to station, Berlin said. 

Two distinct smoke plumes were seen to the east of Highway 75 around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

