State officials plan to have an isolation order for Blaine County finalized and signed by Friday evening, the governor’s office said Friday afternoon.
Early Thursday evening, Gov. Brad Little announced that the state would issue an isolation order for the county, which currently has more than half of the state’s 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seventeen people—including one out-of-state resident who has since returned home—have tested positive for the virus in the Wood River Valley, according to South Central Public Health District data.
On Thursday, the health district declared “community spread” had begun within the county, meaning that at least one infected person is not sure where or how he or she contracted the virus.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the order had not yet been released, leaving the Blaine County community with questions about what exactly the order would look like. The governor’s spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, told the Idaho Mountain Express about 3:30 p.m. that the order would be finalized and signed by this evening.
“Due to the community spread in Blaine County, it was important to the Governor to get the necessary information to the people of the Wood River Valley as soon as it became available,” Morrison said, when asked why the governor’s office had announced the order before it was drafted.
Details of what will be allowed and not allowed under the order are not yet known. Blaine County said in a press release after the announcement Thursday that the state would issue a “shelter in place” order, meaning “all individuals must stay at home unless they need to perform essential activities or go to work to provide essential business and government services.”
Blaine County spokesman Larry Schoen told the Idaho Mountain Express about 3 p.m. Friday that local county and city leaders had seen a draft of the order and offered input.
“The Governor’s Office and the Department of Health and Welfare have been working closely with city and county officials in the area to make sure the order met the needs locally while providing a high level of protection for the people of Blaine County,” Morrison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In