Hotshots work on the Ross Fork Fire on Friday, Sept. 9. 

Update: 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10:

The regional wildfire smoke that prompted a Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Advisory Friday helped slow the growth of the Ross Fork Fire overnight, according to the Forest Service. 

"The smoke that moved in from the wildfires helped to moderate fire activity on the Ross Fork Fire by lowering temperatures and reducing the effect sunlight can have on fire behavior," the Sawtooth National Forest said in a statement. 

The fire grew 1,093 acres yesterday to reach 35,600 acres in all.

Firefighters should see similar weather Saturday, with smoke filtering into cool, dry air. The Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 is planning similar work to yesterday on the Ross Fork Fire, according to the federal tracking website InciWeb.

On Friday, conditions allowed firefighters to put aircraft on the southeastern portion of the fire in the Salmon River headwaters. Crews today plan to work stemming the spread of the fire into the wilderness west of Galena Summit.

As of Saturday morning, 632 people were assigned to the Ross Fork Fire. 

As of 9 p.m. Friday, state Highway 75 was open, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, "but is subject to change at any time." The road has been intermittently closed over the past week based on fire activity.

"The Highway 75 corridor is looking really good," Great Basin Operations Chief Trainee Dan Cather said during a briefing Saturday morning. "You'll still have a lot of engines out there working, a lot of resources...but under current wind conditions, there's nothing threatening the highway at this time."

Farther south, crews are working to prepare structures on the other side of Galena Summit, Cather said, including Galena Lodge and its outlying buildings as far south as the Central Idaho 4-H Camp near Prairie Creek.

An Air Quality Advisory and outdoor burn ban remained in place Saturday morning for Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. As of 9 a.m., particulate matter from wildfires rendered the air in Ketchum "unhealthy," with an AQI of 161.

"With the inversion and the smoke layer today, it's going to be cold, the fire intensity is going to be moderated a little bit," Cather said. "But if we do get that smoke to lift, things will start picking up again. All the crews are aware of that. We're hoping to get the crews engaged so they can identify those spots and get the lines locked down." 

The 34,500-acre Ross Fork Fire burning about 22 miles northwest of Ketchum prompted the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening to issue a pre-evacuation order for the Galena Lodge area, from Galena Summit to one mile south of Galena Lodge.

Anyone within that area is asked to have all belongings gathered and be ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice.

The southeastern flank of the fire on Friday morning was burning about 2.5 miles southwest of Galena Summit and the Big Wood headwaters and around 5 miles west-southwest of Galena Lodge, according to VIIRS satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ross Fork evacuations

The Ross Fork Fire had grown by about 3,200 acres between Thursday and Friday morning. 

Ross Fork Fire on Sept. 8

Ten helicopters and 30 engines, including this water tender, were being used to fight the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth and Smoky Mountains on Friday, Sept. 9.

