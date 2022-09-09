The regional wildfire smoke that prompted a Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Advisory Friday helped slow the growth of the Ross Fork Fire overnight, according to the Forest Service.
"The smoke that moved in from the wildfires helped to moderate fire activity on the Ross Fork Fire by lowering temperatures and reducing the effect sunlight can have on fire behavior," the Sawtooth National Forest said in a statement.
The fire grew 1,093 acres yesterday to reach 35,600 acres in all.
Firefighters should see similar weather Saturday, with smoke filtering into cool, dry air. The Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 is planning similar work to yesterday on the Ross Fork Fire, according to the federal tracking website InciWeb.
On Friday, conditions allowed firefighters to put aircraft on the southeastern portion of the fire in the Salmon River headwaters. Crews today plan to work stemming the spread of the fire into the wilderness west of Galena Summit.
As of Saturday morning, 632 people were assigned to the Ross Fork Fire.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, state Highway 75 was open, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, "but is subject to change at any time." The road has been intermittently closed over the past week based on fire activity.
"The Highway 75 corridor is looking really good," Great Basin Operations Chief Trainee Dan Cather said during a briefing Saturday morning. "You'll still have a lot of engines out there working, a lot of resources...but under current wind conditions, there's nothing threatening the highway at this time."
Farther south, crews are working to prepare structures on the other side of Galena Summit, Cather said, including Galena Lodge and its outlying buildings as far south as the Central Idaho 4-H Camp near Prairie Creek.
An Air Quality Advisory and outdoor burn ban remained in place Saturday morning for Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. As of 9 a.m., particulate matter from wildfires rendered the air in Ketchum "unhealthy," with an AQI of 161.
"With the inversion and the smoke layer today, it's going to be cold, the fire intensity is going to be moderated a little bit," Cather said. "But if we do get that smoke to lift, things will start picking up again. All the crews are aware of that. We're hoping to get the crews engaged so they can identify those spots and get the lines locked down."
The 34,500-acre Ross Fork Fire burning about 22 miles northwest of Ketchum prompted the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening to issue a pre-evacuation order for the Galena Lodge area, from Galena Summit to one mile south of Galena Lodge.
Anyone within that area is asked to have all belongings gathered and be ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice.
The southeastern flank of the fire on Friday morning was burning about 2.5 miles southwest of Galena Summit and the Big Wood headwaters and around 5 miles west-southwest of Galena Lodge, according to VIIRS satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Winds pushed the fire further southwest on Thursday afternoon and sent embers east from Frenchman’s Creek across the Salmon River, according to a Sawtooth National Forest update on Friday morning.
The fire has not yet crossed into the Big Wood drainage, whose western edge follows a ridgeline north of Titus Lake Trailhead south to Willow Creek.
According to the Sawtooth National Forest, the Cherry Fire—a small 50-by-50-foot fire unrelated to the Ross Fork Fire—was also put out near Galena Summit by firefighters and helicopters on Thursday. Its cause is under investigation, the Forest Service said Friday.
By GREG FOLEY and EMILY JONES
Express Staff Writers
As of Friday afternoon, the Ross Fork Fire had reached the SNRA’s Chemeketan Campground along Salmon River Road and was burning in the Salmon River headwaters, according to satellite data, placing it about 18 miles west of the SNRA headquarters and 22 miles west-northwest of downtown Ketchum.
Despite cooler temperatures, fire managers expect sustained dry air and breezy weather to test fire lines through the weekend, according to forecasts from the federal tracking website InciWeb. Crews plan to continue work in the areas of Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake on Friday, with helicopters and scooper planes taking on hot spots in the SNRA.
Heavy smoke from the Ross Fork and other regional fires is expected to linger over the Sawtooth Valley and Wood River Valley today, according to the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Ashes were visibly floating in the air in Ketchum on Friday, where air quality was ranked about 180—or “unhealthy”—on the air quality index.
“The smoke does lower temperatures and help raise humidity which will moderate some fire activity, allowing firefighters safer opportunities to directly engage the fire," the Forest Service stated.
A Level 3 mandatory evacuation order remains in place for residents on Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road and anyone staying in campgrounds and cabins in Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake.
Fire officials with the Forest Service and Great Basin Coordination Center will hold a community briefing on the fire at Forest Service Park in Ketchum tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, at 5:00 p.m.
It will also be livestreamed as a Facebook Live event on the Sawtooth National Forest Facebook page here. Questions may be emailed in advance to 2022.rossfork@firenet.gov.
Let's hope they are getting the upper hand on controlling this beast of a fire. Possibly because of the weather there currently doesn't appear to be any air support dropping water on hot spots as in the past week. Only thing I have noticed is 1 or 2 Bell 407 helicopters in the area maybe on recon surveys. From what I have read there are limited resources like Type 1 Crews available and no mention of larger air tankers dropping retardant to slow the advance of the fire.
If the fire makes it way into the Wood River drainage which seems highly probable, we can only hope places like the Galena Lodge can survive the on slot.
