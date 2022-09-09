Ross Fork evacuations

The Ross Fork Fire had grown by about 3,200 acres between Thursday and Friday morning. 

 Courtesy Sawtooth National Forest/U.S. Forest Service

The 34,500-acre Ross Fork Fire burning about 22 miles northwest of Ketchum prompted the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening to issue a pre-evacuation order for the Galena Lodge area, from Galena Summit to one mile south of Galena Lodge.

Anyone within that area is asked to have all belongings gathered and be ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice.

The southeastern flank of the fire on Friday morning was burning about 2.5 miles southwest of Galena Summit and the Big Wood headwaters and around 5 miles west-southwest of Galena Lodge, according to VIIRS satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ross Fork Fire pushes to Alturas Lake, Salmon River

Courtesy InciWeb

Ross Fork Fire on Sept. 8

Ten helicopters and 30 engines, including this water tender, were being used to fight the Ross Fork Fire in the Sawtooth and Smoky Mountains on Friday, Sept. 9.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments