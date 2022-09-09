The 34,500-acre Ross Fork Fire burning about 22 miles northwest of Ketchum prompted the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening to issue a pre-evacuation order for the Galena Lodge area, from Galena Summit to one mile south of Galena Lodge.
Anyone within that area is asked to have all belongings gathered and be ready to evacuate on a moment’s notice.
The southeastern flank of the fire on Friday morning was burning about 2.5 miles southwest of Galena Summit and the Big Wood headwaters and around 5 miles west-southwest of Galena Lodge, according to VIIRS satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The fire remains 2% contained with 571 personnel assigned to the blaze.
Winds pushed the fire further southwest on Thursday afternoon and sent embers east from Frenchman’s Creek across the Salmon River, according to a Sawtooth National Forest update on Friday morning.
The fire has not yet crossed into the Big Wood drainage, whose western edge follows a ridgeline north of Titus Lake Trailhead south to Willow Creek.
According to the Sawtooth National Forest, the Cherry Fire—a small 50-by-50-foot fire unrelated to the Ross Fork Fire—was also put out near Galena Summit by firefighters and helicopters on Thursday. Its cause is under investigation, the Forest Service said Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ross Fork Fire had reached the SNRA’s Chemeketan Campground along Salmon River Road and was burning in the Salmon River headwaters, according to satellite data, placing it about 18 miles west of the SNRA headquarters and 22 miles west-northwest of downtown Ketchum.
Despite cooler temperatures, fire managers expect sustained dry air and breezy weather to test fire lines through the weekend, according to forecasts from the federal tracking website InciWeb. Crews plan to continue work in the areas of Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake on Friday, with helicopters and scooper planes taking on hot spots in the SNRA.
Heavy smoke from the Ross Fork and other regional fires is expected to linger over the Sawtooth Valley and Wood River Valley today, according to the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Ashes were visibly floating in the air in Ketchum on Friday, where air quality was ranked about 180—or “unhealthy”—on the air quality index.
“The smoke does lower temperatures and help raise humidity which will moderate some fire activity, allowing firefighters safer opportunities to directly engage the fire," the Forest Service stated.
A Level 3 mandatory evacuation order remains in place for residents on Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road and anyone staying in campgrounds and cabins in Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake.
Fire officials with the Forest Service and Great Basin Coordination Center will hold a community briefing on the fire at Forest Service Park in Ketchum tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, at 5:00 p.m.
It will also be livestreamed as a Facebook Live event on the Sawtooth National Forest Facebook page here. Questions may be emailed in advance to 2022.rossfork@firenet.gov.
Let's hope they are getting the upper hand on controlling this beast of a fire. Possibly because of the weather there currently doesn't appear to be any air support dropping water on hot spots as in the past week. Only thing I have noticed is 1 or 2 Bell 407 helicopters in the area maybe on recon surveys. From what I have read there are limited resources like Type 1 Crews available and no mention of larger air tankers dropping retardant to slow the advance of the fire.
If the fire makes it way into the Wood River drainage which seems highly probable, we can only hope places like the Galena Lodge can survive the on slot.
