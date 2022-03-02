Idaho Power
Courtesy graphic

Update: 3:30 p.m.

More than 9,000 north-valley customers were without power for around an hour on Wednesday after construction equipment inadvertently knocked out a transmission line in Sun Valley, according to Idaho Power. 

At 1:13 p.m., the boom of an excavator hit a 138 kV line at a residential construction site in the city, Idaho Power spokesman Sven Berg told the Express. 

In all, the blackout impacted 9,422 customers for an hour and six minutes, Berg said, with the lights coming back on at 2:19 p.m. Residents of unincorporated Blaine County, Ketchum and Sun Valley were affected, including the Sun Valley resort's ski areas on Baldy and Dollar Mountain. 

No one was injured in the accident, Berg said.

"This was a large line," he said. "Most importantly, nobody got hurt.

"We're very pleased [crews] were able to get the power back so quickly."

