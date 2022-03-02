Electricity went out for some 9,100 Idaho Power customers in Ketchum, Sun Valley and northern Blaine County around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to reports from the utility.
As of 1:30 p.m., the cause of the outage was under investigation.
Crews are aware of the disruption, Idaho Power said. The utility expects restoration in Ketchum and Sun Valley around 3:30 pm. Crews are working to determine the estimated time of restoration for mid-valley customers.
This is a developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Feel bad for the 1/2 day skier stuck on the lift.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In