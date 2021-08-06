After a productive night, firefighters expect to contain the Red Devil Fire a mile northeast of Hailey around noon today, Aug. 6, the Bureau of Land Management told the Express Friday morning.
Overnight rain aided a joint effort from BLM and local crews to put down the blaze, which sparked after a lightning bolt hit a hillside in Hangman's Gulch between Red Devil and Quigley Mountain around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The BLM estimates that firefighters will control the 5-acre burn, originally called the Hangman's Gulch Fire, by 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"Last night's precipitation allowed us to get the upper hand on it," said Rebecca Flick, public information officer for the BLM's Twin Falls District.
For now, the fire continues to smolder through grass on the hillside near Hailey. That's an ideal outcome for residents in the area, who came under an evacuation notice around 11 p.m. Thursday night. At that time, flames were visible from portions of the Old Cutters and Deerfield subdivisions.
On Friday morning, the BLM had two engines on the scene, Flick said. Firefighters from Wood River Fire & Rescue and the Hailey Fire Department continued to work the area, too, she said.
The BLM has requested a helicopter to help extinguish what remained to the fire. That should arrive later Friday, Flick said.
With the fire nearing containment, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office lowered its risk assessment for the area. At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Sheriff's Office decreased its Level 2 evacuation notice--which indicates "significant risk" to homes and urges voluntary evacuation--to Level 1--effectively an alert to nearby danger--for residents of Old Cutters and Quigley Road. Pre-evacuation notices for Lower Cutters and Deerfield were lifted altogether.
In the meantime, Flick asked people to avoid the area.
"Please be aware of fire personnel," Flick said. "The best thing you can do to keep them safe is to stay away."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I subscribe and I agree that some content should be open to all as a public service. I think the ME should review its policies.
Idaho Mountain Express- categorizing this “essential for the community” article as PAID CONTENT?! Shameful for the “#1 in the nation” newspaper! Breaking news, Hazards should be open/unpaid content for community welfare ... Do the right thing, please!
I agree with you Valley Citizen, some emergency information should be shared with everyone for safety sake.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In