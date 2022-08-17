Ross Fork Fire

Plumes of smoke from the Ross Fork Fire could be seen Sunday afternoon from Galena Summit and Alturas Lake.

 Courtesy U.S. Forest Service/Sawtooth National Forest

A naturally ignited wildfire burning about 8 miles southwest of Alturas Lake had grown to around 320 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the federal Great Basin Coordination Center.

The Ross Fork Fire was first detected by satellite around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It is now burning through subalpine fir stands near the confluence of the Main Ross Fork, North Fork Ross Fork and South Fork Ross Fork, the Sawtooth National Forest reported Tuesday.

Lightning is suspected to be the cause, the Forest Service said. Six smokejumpers are currently assigned to the incident.

Alpine Lake Fire

Smoke from the Alpine Lake Fire was visible from Stanley on Monday, Aug. 15. 

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments