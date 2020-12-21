Two more Blaine County residents have died of COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday evening.
Together, they take the local toll of COVID-related deaths to 12 since the pandemic began, including five this month. Those include patients for whom COVID-19 was either the main cause of death, or a comorbidity--that is, a major underlying cause.
The latest victims both had underlying conditions and were hospitalized prior to their deaths, according to Brianna Bodily, a spokeswoman for the South Central Public Health District. One was a woman in her 60s, and the other was a woman in her 80s. Neither was a resident in a long-term care facility.
Due to privacy concerns, Bodily could not disclose more information.
The women were two of 26 COVID-related deaths reported by the health department since Friday. As of Monday, the state considered the coronavirus a factor in the deaths of 1,301 Idahoans since the pandemic began.
