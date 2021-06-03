Two people were killed in a head-on collision west of Fairfield on Tuesday.
Craig S. Caldwell, 52, of Oregon City, Ore., was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 in a 1999 Chevrolet Astro van. Caldwell crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Lancey N. Robbins, 22, of Melba, Idaho, traveling westbound, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police.
Caldwell and a passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Robbins was transported via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Robbin's passenger, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, Idaho, was transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
All lanes of U.S. 20 were blocked for about six hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
