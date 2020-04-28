Updated 3 p.m.—Two brush fires off of state Highway 75 have been extinguished, according to Sun Valley Fire Department Assistant Chief Rich Bauer.
According to Bauer, the two small fires were likely caused by someone’s trailer chains dragging.
A third fire on Glendale Road was also reported. According to Bauer that fire is being handled by Wood River Fire & Rescue, and according to radio communications, the fire was a non-permitted, illegal burn.
2:38 p.m.—Two brush fires have been reported near state Highway 75 north of Hailey as of 12:40 p.m. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office the first is near Highway 75 and Zinc Spur Road and the second is near Highway 75 and East Fork Road.
The Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area to allow first responders to access the fires. Delays or possible road closures should be expected.
A fire that started on Thursday from a permitted burn is also still smoldering off East Fork Road, according to the Sun Valley Fire Department Assistant Chief Rich Bauer. The Bureau of Land Management has been monitoring the fire daily and the fire is reportedly controlled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In