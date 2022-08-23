Valley County Sheriff's badge
By EMILY JONES/Express Staff Writer

Two men were killed after their plane crashed into the northern end of the Johnson Creek airport near Yellow Pine on Aug. 15, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies identified the pilot as 38-year-old Daniel Harro of Bend, Oregon. He was flying a two-seat Aviat Husky A-1 plane with his twin brother, Mark Harro, also of Bend, as his sole passenger, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.

The plane wreckage was first spotted in Johnson Creek by another pilot around 11:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. First responders from the Yellow Pine Fire Department and Cascade Ambulance were dispatched to the location and determined that the two men did not survive.

