Two men were killed after their plane crashed into the northern end of the Johnson Creek airport near Yellow Pine on Aug. 15, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies identified the pilot as 38-year-old Daniel Harro of Bend, Oregon. He was flying a two-seat Aviat Husky A-1 plane with his twin brother, Mark Harro, also of Bend, as his sole passenger, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.
The plane wreckage was first spotted in Johnson Creek by another pilot around 11:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. First responders from the Yellow Pine Fire Department and Cascade Ambulance were dispatched to the location and determined that the two men did not survive.
A small dog was recovered from the wreckage and driven by deputies to a veterinary clinic in Boise for medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.
According to Bend Fire & Rescue, Daniel Harro worked as an engineer for the department and was “well-loved and well-respected” by his coworkers.
The department said the brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry camping trip near McCall when the plane crashed.
A GoFundMe campaign established to support the Harro families had raised more than $20,000 as of Tuesday morning. Visit gofund.me/fea0a0a0 to learn more.
“The Harro and Bend Fire families appreciate the many heartfelt sentiments and unexpected but cherished gifts and actions during this unimaginably difficult time,” the campaign states.
Johnson Creek is situated on the western edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness about 55 miles northwest of Stanley and 30 miles east of McCall. ￼
