A herd of elk gathers near Hailey’s Sunbeam Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The Hailey City Council approved the first reading of a wildlife feeding ban Monday evening as part of a citywide crackdown on the intentional backyard feeding of deer, elk and other big-game animals.

The ban—first introduced in March and due back for a second reading on July 24—was drafted in response to continued complaints of a hay feeding “operation” at Sunbeam Park and on private property in Old Hailey, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.

Horowitz said “35 to 40” newly planted trees at Sunbeam Park were killed this past winter season due to damage from deer and elk. She estimated the city will need to shell out $45,000 to replace the trees.

Elk eat from a driveway in Hailey’s Buttercup subdivision on Sunday, March 26.

