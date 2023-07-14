The Hailey City Council approved the first reading of a wildlife feeding ban Monday evening as part of a citywide crackdown on the intentional backyard feeding of deer, elk and other big-game animals.
The ban—first introduced in March and due back for a second reading on July 24—was drafted in response to continued complaints of a hay feeding “operation” at Sunbeam Park and on private property in Old Hailey, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
Horowitz said “35 to 40” newly planted trees at Sunbeam Park were killed this past winter season due to damage from deer and elk. She estimated the city will need to shell out $45,000 to replace the trees.
“Those are just at the park. The trees along the streets are managed by the HOA, so we do not have a count on those,” she said.
According to the ordinance, leaving out hay, alfalfa pellets, grains and salt licks for deer and elk can draw large herds into residential neighborhoods and lure other predators like mountain lions with them. (Fish and Game euthanized three mountain lions in Hailey’s Deerfield and Woodside subdivisions in March and April due to their proximity to humans.)
Private hobby feeding can also increase the chances of ungulates getting chased by off-leash dogs, hit by cars, caught in fences, trapped in household window wells, poisoned by yew plants, or tangled in swing sets and other backyard objects, according to Fish and Game.
“Supplemental feeding concentrates big game animals, making deer and elk susceptible to spreading or contracting Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), as well as other diseases transmissible to livestock,” the ordinance states.
The proposed rule also discourages, but would not ban, feeding birds and squirrels. It would not apply to Fish and Game employees or licensed wildlife rehabilitators. Residents would still be allowed to maintain their own vegetable gardens, fruit trees or compost piles, as long as all compost is “contained” and “inaccessible” to wildlife.
According to the ordinance, complaints would be investigated by the Hailey Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game or Animal Control. Illegal feeding would be treated as an infraction upon the first offense and a misdemeanor upon the second—punishable by a $1,000 fine and six months in county jail.
On Monday, Hailey Police Chief Steve England said his department has received more complaints about property damage from deer and elk over the past few years but “(they don’t have) anything on the books or in state code that we can really charge (feeders) with.”
“From a policing standpoint, this will give us a little more teeth,” he said. “It’s a tool we haven’t had in the past (to deal) with the very minor, minor population of people in our community who want to feed and attract big game, and damage trees or fences or other people’s property in the process.”
Mayor Martha Burke noted that over the past 52 years she never saw as many deer and elk congregating in Old Hailey as she did this past winter.
“The goal, I would think, would be to retrain these animals to stay in the foothills,” she said. “Right now, they know where to come. It’s like we’ve got menus set up, we’ve trained the poor things to come in and eat.”
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she was concerned about deer and elk losing their natural fear of humans. She said she noticed that more residents left out calorie-dense “pellets or compressed blocks” for the animals this past winter, fearing they would die if not fed.
“This of course is completely unnecessary and strongly unadvised,” she said.
Fish and Game Department Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald said the ordinance was a “great first step” to address artificial feeding but warned that it will take a while for large game animals to retreat to surrounding BLM and Forest Service land.
“We have no indication that they’re just going to up and leave,” he said on Monday. “Folks are going to have to be a little more proactive about their landscaping, taking some measures to protect (trees) before the snow starts to fly.”
Magic Valley Regional Fish and Game Supervisor Craig White emphasized that conflicts with mountain lions will continue if residents refuse to stop feeding deer and elk.
“There are just some things that go beyond just enjoying birds on the feeder that become a real burden to others,” he said.
One resident whose name was not discernible said in a public-comment session that he found the ordinance discriminatory.
“I put carrots out in my front yard. I like to have reindeer come in. It’s really nice,” he said.
According to Fish and Game, the only elk-feed site in Idaho sanctioned by the state is the Bullwhacker site out Warm Springs, which feeds between 125 and 180 elk with alfalfa pellets every winter to keep them out of residential Ketchum.
On Tuesday, Local Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson told the Express that there are currently “no plans” to establish an elk feeding site “on any BLM lands in the Wood River Valley,” including east of Hailey. ￼
Will the City of Hailey annex the Northern Draper Preserve to accommodate the WRLT`s efforts to develop housing by the river within the Croy Creek Wildlife Migration Corridor?
This is the idiocy of Hailey city government. Wild Life isn't coming into town because others are feeding them, their here because Hailey city is disseminating their habitat by promoting building sprawl. It’s like we’ve got menus set up, we’ve trained the poor things to come in and eat.” Martha Burke Hailey Mayor. You built on the animal natural wintering ground with your sprawl policy's and now your trying to blame it on people feeding them. How stupid can you be? Another Burke quote, "Mayor Martha Burke noted that over the past 52 years she never saw as many deer and elk congregating in Old Hailey as she did this past winter." it's because you help build out their habitat.
What needs to happen is a feeding station in Quigely Canyon and have the developer pay for it as well as other developer who compromise wild life. AS Fish and Game said. . .their not going anywhere soon.
And . .7 years ago there wasn't Elk wandering all over, it's when phase 1 of the Quigley housing development went in.
Yes, you hit the nail on the head, Bean Dip. Neighbors to Sunbeam and Quigley were warning that those areas are natural wintering grounds for these animals before the subdivisions were approved. It was poo-poo'd as NIMBY-ism, as just another excuse to not let someone else build another subdivision. And when the obvious happens, the city acts surprised and blames personal feeding as the reason these animals are exactly where they have always been during tough winters. And now we tax payers are supposed to pay for new trees? If the developers want a nice park in their subdivision, have them pay for the new trees because this is going to keep happening, personal feeding or no feeding.
You really think a ban on feeding is going to stop Elk and Deer from moving into the valley and mowing down everything in site? News Flash!!! we're building in traditional wintering areas.
Who's feeding the Elk at Peregrine Ranch? Nobody, how will you stop them from being on the highway everyday? They were here first, move if you don't like wildlife in your Idaho getaway.
What would Edward Abby say...?
...."Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell." Ed Abby
Yup, Sunbeam is their historical pasture, which leads to all the fruit trees on Carbonate and into old Hailey. A huge snow year made those trees an easy snack on their way into town.
Can’t be logical about it and wrap the baby trees like the rest of us have. Now, it’s your neighbors bird feeders drawing in the elk and lions? Kaz and Martha, stop micro managing. We had 6 to 8 feet of snow on the ground. Do you really think the animals could easily get around on the hillsides in that? No, the plowed roads in Hailey provided the path of least resistance.
"The goal, I would think, would be to retrain these animals to stay in the foothills,” she said. “Right now, they know where to come. It’s like we’ve got menus set up, we’ve trained the poor things to come in and eat.” - Mayor Burke.
"Tell Me Now, My Brothers, Tell Me Now, My Sisters, Who Speaks For Wolf...."
