The Idaho Transportation Department reopened U.S. Route 93 between Carey and Arco Tuesday after it closed the road Sunday afternoon due to reduced visibility and drifting snow.
The closure came as the National Weather Service declared an accompanying winter weather advisory on Monday for southern Blaine and Butte counties. The region saw wind gusts up to 45 mph through the latest round of storms, according to the service.
For updates, visit 511.Idaho.gov. ￼
