The Twin Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a transportation service agreement with SkyWest Airlines, which will establish nonstop service between Magic Valley Regional Airport (TWF) and Denver International Airport (DEN) starting in May.
Once-daily United Express flights between Twin Falls and Denver will first be offered on May 12, and tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, Feb. 23. According to a Tuesday press release from the city of Twin Falls, the new route will “provide business and leisure travelers … with access to United's global network, and flights will be timed to provide maximum connection opportunities.”
Skywest will maintain daily flights year-round until May 11, 2023, or “until all subsidy funds have been exhausted, whichever comes first,” its transportation agreement with the city of Twin Falls states.
Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said the new United route will bring “improved connections for family, colleagues, and visitors” to the region.
"We're excited for the addition of a United route to Denver International Airport because it will expand the Magic Valley's connectivity to more flights and destinations around the world," she stated.
The new service is supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program, which assists small-airport communities with air service improvements. The federal grant is being matched by several organizations and businesses, including Twin Falls County, Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Power Company, Chobani, Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Dairymen's Association, St. Luke's and other partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In