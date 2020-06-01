Airport Hailey

New TSA rules allow for increased amounts of hand sanitizer in carry-on luggage.

Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey announced via Facebook on Monday that the Transportation Security Administration is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.

“Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquid permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience,” the TSA website states.

All other liquids, gels and aerosol brought in carry-on luggage will continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces.

