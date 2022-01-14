The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board marked the airport's first concrete steps toward a long-sought remote air traffic control tower solution last Tuesday by approving the partnership of Raytheon Technologies and Frequentis as a main vendor.
Now, having selected manufacturers of the digital remote technology, the airport will next need to decide where to install the equipment.
Unlike the traditional towers normally seen at airports, remote control centers can be off-site, even in another town or state. They receive live video feeds from cameras positioned along the airfield, allowing air traffic controllers to view live flight activity along with air traffic radar on a panel of monitors.
According to Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy, shifting from a physical to virtual tower has been a top priority for Friedman for "the last three and a half or so" years. That's because the airport has been under a mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration since 2013 to relocate its control tower, which sits on the east side of the runway along state Highway 75 in the airport's designated “runway obstacle-free area." The FAA has set a 2023 deadline for tower relocation.
Rebuilding Friedman’s control tower could cost upwards of $7.5 million, according to a previous airport estimate. A virtual tower would not require a large call facility like a traditional, brick-and-mortar air traffic control tower, however, making it potentially cheaper to operate in the long run.
The hope is that the project would be part of the FAA’s digital-tower pilot program, which is in testing at Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia and the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport in Colorado.
“This is going to be very beneficial and exciting to jump into, as we've discussed in multiple meetings over multiple years," Pomeroy said.
Raytheon, a Massachusetts-based company specializing in cybersecurity and defense technology, initially teamed up with Austrian tech firm Frequentis in 2019 to bring the latter's remote virtual tower technology to the U.S.
"These tower systems could significantly increase the safety and efficiency of airport operations in locations that either don't have towers today or have towers that need expensive renovations," Raytheon spokesman Matt Gilligan stated at the time.
Raytheon and Frequentis submitted a joint request for proposal last summer and were among a pool of other applicants. Pomeroy said representatives from both companies had previously toured Friedman and had "a pretty good understanding of what our operation looks like and how unique and challenging it is."
The tech companies are currently piloting the remote virtual tower technology across the U.S., he added. They also have operational remote towers in Europe, according to Pomeroy.
"What we really appreciate is the fact that the they're undertaking evaluation of this system right now for the Department of Defense at Homestead Air Reserve Base [in Florida] and Moody Air Force Base [in Georgia]," he said.
