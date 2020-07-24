Reports of significant traffic delays on state Highway 75 between St. Luke’s Hospital and Weyyakin Drive have increased this week as Idaho Transportation Department crews work to repair sections of roadway damaged by last winter’s freeze-thaw cycles.
Hazardous potholes along the highway from Storage Plus in Hailey north to Ketchum will continue to be patched until the end of July, according to ITD. The project kicked off early last month.
“The work we are doing will smooth out the roadway and improve the driving experience for motorists throughout the Wood River Valley,” ITD area foreman Brad Lynch said.
Drivers should expect traffic delays and pay attention to flaggers and signs. Farther north on Highway 75 near Galena Lodge, traffic is down to a single lane as the replacement of Four Mile Bridge continues. The new bridge, which will increase distance between vehicles and cyclists, is expected to be completed this fall.
Hailey plans pavement work
The city of Hailey announced on Monday that several streets will receive chip seal treatments next month.
Chip seal work will be underway at Airport Way, Aviation Drive, Broadford Road, Bullion Street and River Street from Aug. 2-5. Phase two of the project, spanning Aug. 17-20, will address sections of East Croy Street, East Bullion Street, Fifth Avenue, Myrtle Street and McKercher Boulevard.
The chip seal work will be funded by Hailey’s $120,000 electric-utility franchise fee increase, which was approved by voters in May 2019. The ballot measure increased the monthly franchise fee charged to Idaho Power from 1 to 3 percent, an additional cost that was passed on to Hailey ratepayers.
“We promised road maintenance with this money and road maintenance it will be,” the city stated on Tuesday.
