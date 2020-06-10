Construction crews got to work repairing sections of state Highway 75 last Friday, June 5. The roadwork seeks to mend damage inflicted by winter freeze-thaw cycles between Hailey and Lake Creek Road north of Ketchum. Here, crews were hard at work repairing damage at the intersection of Elkhorn Road and Highway 75, south of Ketchum. Depending on weather, the entire project should be completed by the end of July, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. Until then, drivers should expect some minor disruptions to traffic in that range of the highway.
