Idaho State Police officials are reminding motorists to stay safe over the upcoming holidays—and to be aware that increased patrols will be enforcing traffic laws.
ISP troopers are participating in a special two-week mobilization involving the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety and partner law enforcement agencies nationwide. Extra seat-belt education and enforcement patrols will run through Nov. 29. During traffic stops, troopers “will provide additional focus on the protection and safety seat belts provide,” Idaho State Police stated in a news release.
“Our troopers see first-hand the lives lost when people don’t buckle up, and that sudden loss of life is devastating to the family,” said ISP Lt. Chris Weadick. “The best way we can honor those families is to try and prevent these tragedies. That means getting folks to wear their seat belt and focus on their driving.”
According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, as of Nov. 17, 2020, there have been at least 131 motor-vehicle fatalities this year in Idaho, and 88 of those killed were not wearing seat belts.
Funding for additional seat belt education and enforcement is provided by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department through the National Highway Traffic Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's against my constitutional rights to make me wear seat belts for my personal protection....oh wait...that's masks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In