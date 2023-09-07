Work on a new traffic light on state Highway 75 at Ohio Gulch Road north of Hailey commenced Tuesday.
The signal is expected to be fully operational by January, according to Idaho Department of Transportation officials.
“We are pleased to begin construction for this much-anticipated traffic signal for the city of Hailey,” District Engineer Jesse Barrus said. “It’s been a long journey to get here, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we start construction and take the needed time to ensure crews work safely while they complete the project.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In