Construction of a new traffic signal at Ohio Gulch and state Highway 75 has been delayed, as some utility infrastructure has to be moved prior to the project’s start, according to Idaho Transportation Department officials.
“We hope that it can be done before the end of August as ITD continues plans to start construction in September,” said Anne Marie Peacock, public information officer for ITD.
The project was awarded to Electric 1 West based in Twin Falls and is expected to cost $742,532, Peacock stated in an overview.
